The alarming attempt at media suppression (KOR)

Testimony has emerged that Lee Sang-min, former interior minister, directed Heo Seok-gon, head of the National Fire Agency, to cooperate in cutting electricity and water supplies to certain media outlets following the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law. During a National Assembly session on Jan. 13, Heo disclosed that the former minister had called him at 11:37 p.m. on the night of the declaration. According to Heo, Lee requested cooperation with police directives to cut off electricity and water to specific outlets, including MBC, Hankyoreh and Kyunghyang Shinmun. After consulting with his deputy, Heo concluded that such measures were beyond his agency’s purview and took no action.



Although these directives were never implemented due to a lack of formal requests from the police, the mere fact that such instructions were issued is alarming. The first proclamation of martial law included a clause that stated, “All media and publications are subject to control by the martial law command,” alongside prohibitions on “fake news, manipulation of public opinion and false agitation.” Allegations that President Yoon personally reviewed this decree before its issuance were previously raised by former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.



The directive to cut utilities to media outlets represents an unprecedented level of press suppression, even compared to Korea’s military dictatorship era. Lee and other officials concealed these plans for over a month, only for them to come to light through Heo’s testimony. The full extent of this attempted media suppression remains unknown, with Heo recalling only a portion of the media outlets allegedly targeted. A thorough investigation is necessary to identify all outlets named in the directive.



It is also critical to determine whether the former minister acted independently or followed higher orders. Lee claimed that he was outside Seoul when martial law was declared and only returned to the capital following urgent communication. If this is true, it raises serious questions about who directed the swift and targeted suppression measures against the media.



President Yoon himself referred to the potential for cutting power and water in a Dec. 12 statement last year saying, “If the goal had been to paralyze the National Assembly, the first action would have been cutting power and water to the National Assembly building.” He further mentioned the possibility of “restricting broadcast transmissions.” These remarks echo the instructions reportedly given to Heo, fueling speculation about broader plans for suppressing media operations. The Democratic Party (DP) has alleged that the Capital Defense Command conducted prior reconnaissance of Yeouido Station, suggesting preparations for cutting power to the National Assembly.



President Yoon has maintained that the declaration of martial law was merely a “warning,” but directives to suppress media operations contradict this claim. Authorities must investigate Lee Sang-min and other officials involved to uncover the truth behind this extraordinary and deeply concerning attempt at media suppression.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













이상민 전 장관의 언론사 단전·단수 지시 전모 밝혀야



소방청장, “계엄 선포 직후 전화로 지시” 증언

군사독재 때도 없던 반헌법적 폭거 용납 안 돼





12·3 비상계엄 선포 직후 이상민 당시 행정안전부 장관이 허석곤 소방청장에게 전화를 걸어 일부 언론사에 대한 단전·단수에 협조하라고 지시했다는 증언이 나왔다. 지난 13일 국회 행정안전위원회에 출석한 허 청장은 윤건영 더불어민주당 의원의 관련 질의에 “(이 전 장관이) 특정 몇 개 언론사에 대해 경찰청 쪽에서 (단전·단수) 요청이 오면 협조했으면 좋겠다고 했다”고 말했다. 윤석열 대통령의 계엄 선포 직후인 오후 11시37분쯤 상황이라고 한다. 허 청장은 소방청 차장과 논의한 뒤 “우리가 할 수 있는 부분이 아닌 것으로 판단, 어떤 조치도 하지 않았다”고 답했다. 이 전 장관이 특정한 언론사에는 MBC·한겨레신문·경향신문이 포함됐다는 것이다. 이후 경찰청의 요청이 없었고 실제로 단전·단수가 이뤄지지 않은 건 다행이다. 그러나 이 전 장관이 언론사에 대해 폭압적 조치를 지시했다는 사실은 충격이 아닐 수 없다. 이번 계엄의 포고령 1호에는 “모든 언론과 출판은 계엄사의 통제를 받는다”는 항목이 포함됐다. “가짜뉴스, 여론조작, 허위선동을 금한다”는 내용도 담겼다. 언론의 자유를 침해하는 포고령을 윤 대통령이 사전 검토했다는 사실은 김용현 전 국방부 장관 측의 주장을 통해 드러나기도 했다.



언론사에 대한 단전·단수 조치는 군사독재 시절에도 없었던 일이다. 이 전 장관을 포함한 계엄 관련자들이 한 달 넘게 숨겨오다 허 청장의 국회 증언으로 불거졌다. 빙산의 일각이 드러났을 뿐, 언론 탄압 시도의 전모는 밝혀지지 않았다. 허 청장은 이 전 장관이 거론한 언론사 가운데 일부만 기억하고 있다. 계엄 주동자들이 단전·단수 대상으로 지목한 미디어가 어디인지 밝혀야 한다. 이 조치가 이 전 장관의 독단적 판단인지도 조사가 필요하다. 이 전 장관은 계엄 당일 지방에 있다가 연락을 받고 급히 서울로 왔다고 주장해 왔다. 그의 말이 사실이라면 계엄이 선포되자마자 언론사를 지정해 단전·단수를 요청한 건 자신의 판단이 아닐 가능성이 크다.



이번 계엄과 관련해 단전·단수에 관한 언급은 윤 대통령의 지난달 12일 담화에서 나온 적이 있다. 윤 대통령은 “국회 기능을 마비시키려 했다면, 국회 건물에 대한 단전·단수 조치부터 취했을 것”이라고 주장했다. “방송 송출도 제한했을 것”이라고도 밝혔다. 허 청장이 증언한 언론사 단전·단수 조치를 떠올리게 하는 대목이다. 민주당은 수도방위사령부가 여의변전소를 사전 답사했다고 밝히는 등 단전을 실제로 준비한 정황을 폭로하기도 했다.



윤 대통령이 주장해 온 대로 비상계엄이 ‘경고용’이었다면 언론사 단전·단수 지시는 설명이 안 된다. 이 전 장관 등을 엄정히 조사해 초유의 언론 탄압 의혹의 전모를 밝혀야 한다.

