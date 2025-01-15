[Journalism Internship] Pop-up store in Seongsu-dong raises awareness of lonely death in Korea
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 16:33
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently announced a new attempt to prevent lonely death through its “House of Loneliness” program, which took place for two days from Dec. 20, 2024.
The project aimed to provide a safe space for those who feel socially isolated and to foster connections within the community.
Lonely death is when an individual dies in isolation from their surroundings and goes undetected for a long time. It the result of social isolation and loneliness and can lead to extreme consequences. Lonely death is an increasing problem in modern society.
Changing social perspectives, such as a rising emphasis on individualism and a decline in traditional family responsibilities, have weakened communal and familial support systems.
Lonely Death
As more people prioritize personal independence over family ties, social isolation becomes more common. This problem is particularly acute in Korea. In 2020, 4,196 people died alone due to lonely death, which was 2.5 times higher than in 2013, according to the 2021 Lonely Death report by KBS.
Contributing factors include a rise in single-person and single-child households, declining marriage rates, prolonged economic downturns and rising unemployment.
The “House of Loneliness” program was a unique cultural event held in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, designed to address the growing issue of social isolation and loneliness through diverse artistic and therapeutic experiences. The two-day event included empathy concerts, where individuals shared personal stories of seclusion, as well as expert talks and cultural initiatives to reconnect people with society.
Visitors could explore themed spaces, such as the Living Room, which offered knitting workshops for relaxation, and the Rooftop Room, which provided tarot counseling, and a mini-garden for healing. The Room of Time displayed the emotional journey from loneliness to reconnection, while interactive activities like the Emotion Map and Ro-umi’s Mailbox encouraged participants to express and navigate their feelings.
Workshops, such as those by the Neet Company, focused on practical steps for re-engagement with society. Visitors also enjoyed personalized music and literary sessions in the Attic and participated in psychological assessments in the Laboratory.
A photo zone tied to the Naver webtoon “Armadillo” added a creative touch to the experience. By blending arts, humanities and personal interactions, the event offered a warm and reflective environment for participants to explore their emotions and rediscover social connections.
The “House of Loneliness” addresses the causes of solitude and lonely death by providing entertainment and personalized consultations to those at risk.
The lack of meaningful interactions is addressed through psychological therapy programs that include participatory content, such as drawing, guitar lessons and reading. “The House of Loneliness” aims to relieve people’s anxieties by asking participants to submit their thoughts through an anonymous platform called Ro-umi’s Mailbox.
Experts and people who have gone through issues related to loneliness and solitude participate in empathy concerts to share their experience of stepping out of the vicious cycle and returning back to the community.
Combating social loneliness
These programs strive to prevent lonely death and empower people through sympathizing with those in need to alter their point of view in life. However, the program does not provide material support, despite financial instability also being a prevalent cause of lonely death.
The financial burden to sustain a living pressures individuals, especially the elderly, to live alone, and to give up on medical care despite the decline in health. The excess cost caused by an elder's loneliness is approximately $15,000, with health costs accounting for more than 80 percent of the total cost, according to the World Health Organization.
This rise in social isolation highlights a growing public health concern, as it increases the possibility of lonely death. Individuals living alone often lack immediate assistance during medical emergencies, delaying critical care and increasing the risk of preventable deaths.
Lonely deaths impose emotional and financial burdens on communities and health care systems. Addressing this issue requires targeted social policies and support systems to rebuild community connections and ensure vulnerable individuals are not left isolated. This is true for Korea, which has an aging society. The risk of lonely death is increasing with a rise in the number of elderly people living alone.
Since the “House of Loneliness” is presented as a pop-up store, a popular form of physical store that opens temporarily, it is highly accessible and attention-grabbing, especially for young adults in their 20s and 30s. Numerous blog posts and reviews by individuals point out the emotional comfort and empowerment its programs provide.
Long-term empowerment
Although the “House of Loneliness” is well-known among young adults as a pop-up store and through online marketing, the elderly seem to be less attracted to the program.
The public need for government efforts to curb lonely death is rising, with calls increasing for long-term, consistent support and financing throughout the country. Eighty-four percent of Korean people agree that social isolation is a problem the government must actively address, according to a study published by the Ministry of Health and Welfare in 2021.
To ensure sustainability, it is essential to have not only government-led support but also the active participation and cooperation of local communities.
For this purpose, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced the three initiatives.
The first is to expand local participation. Along with the “House of Loneliness,” the ministry will strengthen programs that allow local residents to participate in planning and management.
Continuous monitoring and evaluation will be used to periodically check the performance of the project and analyze the satisfaction and effectiveness of the participants.
Finally, partnerships between public and private corporations will also be strengthened to secure financial support and introduce creative ideas.
BY AN CHAE-WON, JIN GI-BBEUM, KIM JEE-WON, KIM JI-HO [[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)