Boy band WEi ends long break by letting out its 'Feelings' in new EP
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 17:12 Updated: 15 Jan. 2025, 17:52
-
- YOON SO-YEON
“This is WEi at our finest — if you listen to our new song, you’ll immediately be able to realize who WEi is," member Seokhwa of boy band WEi told reporters during a showcase held Wednesday in western Seoul for the release of the band’s seventh EP “Feelings.” It is WEi’s first new album in a year and seven months after its previous EP, “Love Pt.3: Eternally," came out on June 29 last year.
“We’ve pulled off different concepts and ideas until now, but we wanted to try something a little different this time,” Seokhwa continued. “We tried our hand at various genres until now, and I think the song, ‘Not Enough,’ embodies everything that we’ve done so far.”
The members, visibly nervous to confront reporters for the first time in over a year and a half, gradually relaxed as they went on to explain the album that all six members took part in the creation of, including Yohan.
WEi debuted in October 2020 with its first EP “Identity : First Sight." It consists of six members: Daehyeon, Donghan, Yongha, Yohan, Seokhwa and Junseo. The band’s agency OUI Entertainment announced last month that member Yohan will not take part in the album's promotion or related activities due to his schedule as an actor.
“Yohan wasn’t able to join us due to his schedule, but we all participated like we were all here together,” Yongha said.
“We’ll promote this album with five members, but Yohan participated as much as he could, so we feel like all six of us made this together,” added Seokhwa.
Five tracks are included on the album, together symbolizing the different “Feelings” that people get when they are in love. Lead track “Not Enough” expresses the chaotic emotions that come from love, and the following B-side tracks “143 ILY,” “Fake Love,” “Top Shape” and “Without U” also symbolize the anticipation, nervousness and dreamlike sentiments that love awakens within people.
Leader Daehyeon took part in writing the lyrics and music of the lead track “Not Enough.” He also took part in making “Without U.” Member Donghan took part in creating the choreography of the album’s songs.
“I tried to get across that unstable vibe with the song,” Daehyeon said. “But most of all, I focused on making a song that the members would want to sing. I thought about each and every one of our voices and how they could mix with the rock sound. I also wanted it to look good on stage, too.”
Having stayed away from the scene for what is considered a long time in K-pop, WEi's members promised to make 2025 a fuller and busier year for the fans. The band’s fan club is named RUi.
“It would be a lie to say that we weren’t worried about taking too long of a break,” Donghan said. “But each member was busy in his own way, with taking part in dramas or working on their music. Still, we released a digital single along the way and tried our best so that our fans wouldn’t forget about us, and most importantly, we put our best foot forward to come back with a high quality album.”
“We have been able to start the new year with a good album, which we are so grateful for,” Junseo said. “We will be taking part in television music programs as well as fan signing events in Korea. We also have schedules ready for Japan and Taiwan, and we would love to be able to visit our fans in more diverse regions.”
