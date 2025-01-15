More in K-pop

Boy band WEi ends long break by letting out its 'Feelings' in new EP

YouTuber Sojang sentenced to two years in prison

GOT7 to return to the stage with 'Nestfest' concerts in February

BB Girls keep 'Rollin'' as three-member lineup releases single 'Love 2'

Boy band Oneus swaps flippers for fangs with new special album 'Dear.M'