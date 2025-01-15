GOT7 to return to the stage with 'Nestfest' concerts in February
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 10:06
Boy band GOT7 will hold two concerts on Feb. 1 and 2, Kakao Entertainment said Wednesday.
The concert series, titled “Nestfest,” will take place at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul. These performances mark the group's first official concerts in six years since their 2019 world tour, “Keep Spinning.”
Tickets for the concerts will go on sale Friday at 8 p.m. through Melon Ticket.
Ahead of the concerts, the band is set to release a new EP, “Winter Heptagon,” on Jan. 20. The EP features nine tracks, including “Python,” “Smooth” and “Darling.”
GOT7 debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014 with the EP “Got it?” and rose to fame with hits such as “A” (2014), “Just Right” (2015), “If You Do” (2015) and “Hard Carry” (2016).
Although the band members’ contracts with JYP Entertainment ended in 2021, they have remained active as a group.
In May 2022, all seven members reunited to release the EP GOT7 under Warner Music Korea. The album topped iTunes Top Album Charts in 95 regions.
The group comprises seven members: Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)