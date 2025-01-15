Film 'Secret: Untold Melody' reinterprets Taiwanese original with modern take on love
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 14:03 Updated: 15 Jan. 2025, 15:35
Upcoming film “Secret: Untold Melody" takes the best moments from the 2007 Taiwanese original, "Secret," and adds a new touch of humor and an updated take on love. To maximize this tweak, the director said that "reflecting modern sensibilities while retaining the original's charm was the key."
“In the original movie, the male lead doesn’t doubt the female lead, which feels unrealistic in today’s setting, so we incorporated that," director Seo Yoo-min said during a press conference held on Tuesday at Megabox COEX in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. "We also wanted Jung-a to act courageously instead of waiting passively."
“Secret: Untold Melody" revolves around Yu-jun, a genius pianist who studied in Germany but temporarily attends a university in Korea as an exchange student due to an injury and mental stress.
At the university, music majors Jung-a and In-hee seem to show interest in him. As Yu-jun grows closer to Jung-a and falls in love, he becomes suspicious of her erratic behavior, mysterious words and her claim of not having a cell phone. While uncovering her secret, both realize that they must risk everything to sustain their love, making a bold decision to follow their hearts.
“I loved the original film so much that I even visited its filming locations in Taiwan,” said director Seo. “Although I was a bit worried, I was also ambitious about bringing it to Korea and making a version that resonates well with Korean audiences.”
The original “Secret” enjoys a solid fan base in Korea, having been screened in schools, theaters and on TV for over a decade.
“There was some fear, since the original version has a dedicated fan base,” said Won Jin-a, who portrays Jung-a in the Korean remake. “But I saw it as a significant opportunity to express love in a film centered on melodrama.”
Originally released in Korea in 2008 with 157,539 admissions, the Taiwanese film “Secret” was re-released in 2015, on the back of its lasting popularity. Its established fan following and widely known plot twist posed challenges for the remake.
“Many people already know the ending of the original film, which was a concern,” director Seo said. “We added new elements to make it engaging, focusing on Yu-jun discovering and unveiling Jung-a’s identity to heighten the tension.”
“Unlike the original, Yu-jun doubts, feels betrayed and initiates the breakup before realizing his love,” Seo added.
Music serves as the key element that connects all the characters in the film. Both the director and the cast emphasized how they prepared for filming, acknowledging that they lacked experience in playing musical instruments.
“Despite not having experience playing the piano, I practiced extensively to convincingly portray a pianist,” Doh Kyung-soo, who portrays Yu-jun, said. “I focused on body movements and expressions that pianists use.”
“I had never played piano seriously, so I spent time getting comfortable with it,” Won said.
“I had confidence in small details like the bowing technique," Shin Ye-eun, who portrays violinist In-hee, said. "However, I sought advice from musician friends for a better portrayal."
Director Seo also emphasized the importance of choosing the right music.
“While the film retains the song 'Secret' (2007), other pieces are new, including “Everyday With You” (1985) by rock band Deulgukhwa, chosen for its bittersweet tone that captures joyful yet melancholic feelings of love,” Seo said.
In the upcoming remake, the actors expressed that they could tackle new challenges they had long wished to take on. The roles they portrayed symbolized personal hurdles that pushed them beyond their comfort zones.
“I was drawn to the role because of the character being a pianist, despite not knowing how to play the piano, and I also wanted to try a melodrama, which I had not tried before,” said Doh.
Doh debuted in the K-pop boy band EXO in 2012 and embarked on his acting career in 2014. He is known for his roles in various films like "The Moon" (2023), "My Annoying Brother" (2016) and "Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds" (2017), but this production marks his first romance filck.
“As someone who loves music, it’s meaningful that my film debut is a music movie,” Shin said. “I was excited and curious about how it would be reinterpreted in Korea.
This marks Shin’s first film since her debut in 2018. Shin is well-known for her role in the Netflix thriller “The Glory” (2022-23), where she portrayed the younger version of Park Yeon-jin.
“Seeing my name on the screen made me thrilled and proud, which was an incredible experience," Shin said.
“I hope viewers hesitant about love watch this film and feel inspired to express and cherish their feelings."
