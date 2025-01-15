 'The Devil's Plan 2' reveals upcoming season's contestants
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 13:31
The 14 contestants to appear on Netflix's ″The Devil's Plan 2″ [NETFLIX]

 
Netflix revealed Wednesday the 14 contestants for the upcoming survival game show “The Devil's Plan 2."
 
The contestants are professional Go player Lee Se-dol, actors Justin H. Min and Yoon So-hui, Super Junior member Kyuhyun, JTBC anchor Kang Ji-young, music producer 7high, former Miss Korea Lee Seung-hyun, influencer Jeong Hyun-gyu, model Choi Hyun-joon and singer Chuu. The cast also includes a plastic surgeon, an International Physics Olympiad gold medalist, a lawyer and a gamemaster.
 
The show centers on players of various occupations living together for seven days and competing against each other through strategic games.
 
The upcoming season features two more contestants from the first season, which was released in 2023.
 
The first season ranked in the top 10 of Netflix's most-viewed shows in 23 regions.
 
"The Devil's Plan 2" is set to be released within the first half of this year.

