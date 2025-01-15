More in Television

'The Devil's Plan 2' reveals upcoming season's contestants

'Squid Game' actor Park Sung-hoon resigns from tvN drama after inappropriate post fallout

'Squid Game: The Experience' to arrive in Seoul with immersive games

The new squad of 'Squid Game': Who are the actors behind season 2's characters?

Choi Seung-hyun to face media for first time since 2017 drug conviction for 'Squid Game' promotion