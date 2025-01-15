U.S. condemns North Korea's missile launches as violations of UN resolutions, urges dialogue

The United States on Tuesday condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches this week as a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, and repeated calls for the recalcitrant regime to return to dialogue.A State Department spokesperson issued a statement after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Pyongyang launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Tuesday in the latest provocation just days ahead of incoming President Donald Trump's inauguration."The United States condemns the DPRK's Jan. 13 ballistic missile launches. These launches, like the DPRK's other ballistic missile launches in recent years, took place in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions," the spokesperson said in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency.DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."These launches pose a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and undermine regional security. We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on the DPRK to engage in dialogue," the official added.Pyongyang's latest launches came amid concerns that it could launch provocations to underscore its military presence and draw attention from the United States.Yonhap