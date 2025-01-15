 U.S. condemns North Korea's missile launches as violations of UN resolutions, urges dialogue
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

U.S. condemns North Korea's missile launches as violations of UN resolutions, urges dialogue

Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 10:54 Updated: 15 Jan. 2025, 11:00
The State Department in Washington [YONHAP]

The State Department in Washington [YONHAP]

 
The United States on Tuesday condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches this week as a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, and repeated calls for the recalcitrant regime to return to dialogue.
 
A State Department spokesperson issued a statement after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Pyongyang launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Tuesday in the latest provocation just days ahead of incoming President Donald Trump's inauguration.
 

Related Article

 
"The United States condemns the DPRK's Jan. 13 ballistic missile launches. These launches, like the DPRK's other ballistic missile launches in recent years, took place in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions," the spokesperson said in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency.
 
DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
 
"These launches pose a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and undermine regional security. We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on the DPRK to engage in dialogue," the official added.
 
Pyongyang's latest launches came amid concerns that it could launch provocations to underscore its military presence and draw attention from the United States.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea U.S. North Korea SRBM

More in Diplomacy

Hegseth calls North Korea a nuclear power, urges allies to share defense burden

U.S. condemns North Korea's missile launches as violations of UN resolutions, urges dialogue

Acting president and Japan's foreign minister reaffirm countries' bilateral ties

Interim acting U.S. ambassador meets foreign minister, first vice minister

Pentagon warns of increased difficulty for Ukraine as North Korean troops deploy to Russia

Related Stories

North Korea silent on missile launches as state media provides no coverage

North Korea fires around 10 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS

North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: JCS

North Korea sent 100 short-range missiles, military experts to Russia, says Ukraine's military intelligence

North Korea fires short-range ballistic missile toward East Sea Sunday morning
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)