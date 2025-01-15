U.S., Japan, China reaffirm support for Korea following Yoon's arrest
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 18:09 Updated: 15 Jan. 2025, 18:16
Major global powers, including the United States, Japan and China, responded to the arrest of Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday, reaffirming their support for Seoul despite the political turmoil.
The United States quickly reiterated its "firm" support for the Korean people and the "ironclad" Korea-U.S. alliance.
"The United States stands firm in our support for the Korean people. We reaffirm our shared commitment to the rule of law, and we appreciate all efforts made by the Republic of Korea (ROK) and its citizens to act in accordance with its Constitution," a White House National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement, referring Korea by its official name.
Washington also expressed its readiness to work with acting President Choi and the Korean government.
"We reaffirm the United States' confidence in the enduring strength of the U.S.-ROK Alliance and our ironclad commitment to the defense of the ROK," the official added.
"Japan views Korea as an important neighbor who, as a partner, can jointly tackle global challenges," Hayashi said, according to Kyodo News. "The importance of relations between Japan and Korea will not change."
China, while avoiding direct commentary on Yoon’s arrest, reiterated its principle-based stance on fostering bilateral relations.
"We will not comment on Korea's internal affairs," said Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Guo emphasized that "China and Korea are important neighbors and cooperative partners," adding, "China is willing to work with Korea to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations."
Yoon, impeached earlier this month, became the first sitting president in Korean history to be arrested over a failed martial law bid last month.
