Hegseth calls North Korea a nuclear power, urges allies to share defense burden

U.S. Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth has described North Korea as a "nuclear power" that poses a threat to global stability, while highlighting the need for U.S. allies to increase "burden sharing" in pursuit of what he termed "healthy" partnerships.Hegseth made the remarks in written answers submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee ahead of his confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Incoming President Donald Trump nominated Hegseth — a former Fox News Channel host and Army veteran with tours in Guantánamo Bay, Iraq and Afghanistan — in November."The DPRK's status as a nuclear power, its intense focus on increasing the range of missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads, and its growing cyber capabilities all pose a threat to stability on the Korean Peninsula, in the Indo-Pacific region, and globally," he wrote. DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."Those threats are of particular concern given the DPRK's proximity to close U.S. allies that base U.S. troops," he added.Although Pyongyang is thought to have a nuclear arsenal following its six nuclear tests since 2006, U.S. officials have refused to publicly recognize North Korea as a nuclear power — a status that the recalcitrant regime has sought from the outside world.His depiction of the North as a nuclear power might have reflected the reality that Pyongyang has named itself as a nuclear power in its Constitution, adopted a nuclear doctrine and shown no willingness to bargain away its nuclear arms.But most U.S. officials have generally been reluctant to openly call Pyongyang a nuclear power as it can be construed as accepting and legitimizing what they have called an illicit weapons program and have a negative impact on America's efforts to prevent nuclear proliferation.It remains unclear whether Hegseth's description of the North is shared by Trump and will be reflected in the incoming administration's policy approach.Hegseth said that in recent years, North Korea, China and Russia have "significantly" expanded and modernized their nuclear force capabilities."These improvements, which include advances in warheads, delivery systems, and command and control systems, pose an increasing threat to the United States and its allies," he said.In particular, he noted that Pyongyang is expanding its nuclear stockpile and improving miniaturization of warheads and road-mobile launch systems.The nominee underscored the importance of missile defense against North Korea's evolving threats."Improving missile defense systems, especially for the Homeland, will be important to countering the DPRK threat, in addition to efforts to stem the growth of its nuclear and missile arsenals," he said.He pointed out the strategic value of alliances and partnerships, but highlighted the need for allies' increased "burden sharing.""The United States maintains the strongest alliance system in the world, and the common defense of our mutual interests with our allies and partners creates an unmatched strategic advantage," he said.He went on to say, "Increased ally and partner defense spending and burden sharing are critical to ensuring that our relationships are not one-sided," he said.His assertion on the need to raise burden sharing came as speculation persisted that Trump could seek renegotiation of last year's defense cost-sharing deal with South Korea to demand Seoul pay more for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).Regarding countries or actors operating in space that he perceives as a risk to the U.S., Hegseth mentioned Pyongyang's capabilities."The U.S. must monitor global anti-satellite capabilities. The United States, China, Russia and India have all successfully conducted anti-satellite capability tests," he said."We will remain vigilant regarding North Korea's space capabilities. If confirmed, I will ensure the new NDS addresses this critical warfighting domain, he added, referring to the Defense Department's national defense strategy, a strategic guidance.Asked about the sufficiency of America's military readiness in various regions, Hegseth said that he will conduct a global force posture review if confirmed. This remark came amid concerns that Trump could consider paring down the number of U.S. troops in Korea or withdrawing them if South Korea does not raise its share of the cost for stationing USFK."We need to accelerate efforts to strengthen our force posture and increase operational capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, given China's historic and rapid military buildup and the urgent need to reestablish deterrence," he said. "If confirmed, I will review our posture in the Indo-Pacific and identify ways to prioritize such efforts."During the confirmation hearing, he was pelted with questions about various allegations, including those of sexual assault. But he noted he is not a "perfect" person, while dismissing some of the allegations as part of a "smear campaign."Yonhap