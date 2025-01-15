Biden administration clarifies it does not recognize North Korea as a nuclear power

A White House official said Tuesday the Biden administration has not recognized North Korea as a nuclear power, after incoming President Donald Trump's nominee for defense secretary characterized Pyongyang with the nuclear status.National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby made the remarks after Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth depicted the North as a nuclear power in his written answers submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee ahead of his confirmation hearing on Tuesday."I think our policy on that hasn't changed. We have not made such a recognition," he told a press meeting at the Foreign Press Center in Washington. "I can't speak to what the incoming team will characterize it. We have not gone so far as to recognition."Kirby reiterated the outgoing administration's focus on making efforts to sit down with the North "without preconditions" while seeking to bolster cooperation with allies, including South Korea and Japan, to address North Korean threats."We can presume they weren't willing [to engage in dialogue]. So in light of their continued provocations, we have increased our information, intelligence and military capabilities on and around the peninsula," he said. "That's how the president has approached this."Asked about the possibility of Trump's efforts to resume dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the official said it will be up to the incoming president.Commenting on the possibility of Pyongyang engaging in provocations around Trump's Inauguration Day on Monday, Kirby refused to share intelligence assessments."We are watching this very closely," he said.The official defended the Biden administration's North Korea policy marked by its unsuccessful outreaches to the recalcitrant regime."I don't know how much more you can do than tell the Kim regime you are willing to sit down without preconditions and start to have a conversation," Kirby said. "That's a pretty bold position that you take out there."Yonhap