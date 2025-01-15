Angry pro-Yoon protesters call for 'storming' Gwacheon after president's arrest
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 16:16 Updated: 15 Jan. 2025, 16:47
Feverish shouts by pro-Yoon Suk Yeol protesters ripped through the cold morning air in front of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong when Yoon was arrested on Wednesday.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) apprehended Yoon at his official residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul, at 10:33 a.m. The arrest followed a second attempt, the first having failed 12 days ago.
The tenuous political situation was felt long before Yoon's arrest on Wednesday.
The CIO and police investigators executed an arrest warrant against Yoon nearly six hours after they were dispatched to the scene, where thousands of protesters pulled an all-nighter to prevent Yoon's arrest. Emergency workers removed one injured person from outside the presidential residence at 6 a.m.
Tension was in the voice of the morning bus driver as he told all his passengers to get off in front of Sinsa Middle School in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, which was four stations short of the presidential residence in Yongsan District.
“The bus is not running to Hannam-dong today,” said the driver. “You all need to get off at this station.”
The crowd outside of Hangangjin Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul, repeatedly chanted two words, "President Yoon," which could be heard from miles away. The protesters occupied one side of the street and marched along the overpass above. Police estimated there were 6,500 protesters present.
Placards handed out by the far-right Liberty Unification Party were seen in the hands of people seemingly in their 50s and 60s, often wearing red or occasionally black MAGA (Make America Great Again) hats.
South Korean and U.S. flags flooded the streets, with banners calling for an "expeditious trial for Lee Jae-myung," referring to the leader of the liberal Democratic Party (DP). Banners condemning China and “commies” were seen strewed on trees and lampposts. Conservatives in Korea emphasize ties with the United States, while liberals are perceived to prioritize ties with China.
The pro-Yoon protesters displayed a range of different emotions, from a sobbing woman running down the sidewalk yelling, "The people are fooled!" with a "Stop the Steal" sign in her hands, while others set up spots to play adult contemporary trot music to dance along in glee.
Police coaches and vehicles stretched in a line for around a kilometer (0.62 miles) along the sidewalks. Police and city employees dispatched to the scene laboriously tried to control the crowd and keep traffic.
Many flocking protesters loudly complained that Yongsan City officials dispatched to the scene were limiting people going on overpasses for safety reasons. Accusations of "Chinese agents" and "DP sympathizing traitors" were heard frequently.
Numerous tripods with cameras were spotted along the streets and overpasses, where YouTubers and reporters from mainstream media settled down. Some people walked down the street with smartphones to their ears and speakers on, loudly playing what seemed to be YouTube broadcasts by political influencers.
Many protesters were hostile to approaches for an interview. They were also hostile toward law enforcement officers dispatched to the scene.
One protester refused an approach by a Korea JoongAng Daily journalist, saying that its Korean affiliate JoongAng Ilbo "wasn't patriotic enough recently."
Upon hearing news of Yoon's arrest, many protesters immediately began to disperse from the rank and file after briefly expressing distress. Phrases of "to Gwacheon" and "to the CIO" were frequently heard in the streets near the metro station, referencing the location of the investigative body's headquarters.
Rather than become discouraged by Yoon's arrest, pro-Yoon protesters continued to shout slogans in the metro, which started with murmurs that turned into louder outbursts.
"Let's storm Gwacheon! Young citizens, rise and save the country!" he said as they got off at Samgakji Station, which is on the same lane as Gwacheon Station.
The protesters clapped loudly and cheered with the man as they got off the station.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
