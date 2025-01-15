Gov't vows accountability for any violence during Yoon's detention warrant execution

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said Wednesday the government will hold accountable anyone responsible for any physical clash during the execution of a warrant to detain President Yoon Suk Yeol for his botched martial law attempt.Earlier in the morning, officials from the state anticorruption agency, accompanied by police, presented search and detention warrants against Yoon after arriving outside his residence in central Seoul. This followed a previous attempt earlier this month.Their efforts were blocked by the Presidential Security Service, which set up a barricade using vehicles near the entrance to block investigators."This situation marks a critical moment for upholding order and the rule of law in South Korea," Choi said in a statement. "As acting president, I will hold those responsible strictly accountable if any unfortunate incident occurs."Investigators also faced resistance from lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party and Yoon's legal team, who gathered at the entrance.In an attempt to gain entry, some investigators were seen trying to access the compound via a nearby hiking trail.Yonhap