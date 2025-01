Historic arrest of Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol — in pictures

Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) arrested Yoon at his official residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Wednesday, nearly six hours after police and investigators arrived at the scene.This marks the first time a sitting president in Korea has been arrested.The following are pictures of the arrest process, from investigators arriving at the residence, to Yoon being transported to the CIO's headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [ [email protected]