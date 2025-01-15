Historic arrest of Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol — in pictures

Police attempt to barge through a barricade at the presidential compound in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan 15. [YONHAP]
Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) arrested Yoon at his official residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Wednesday, nearly six hours after police and investigators arrived at the scene.
This marks the first time a sitting president in Korea has been arrested.
The following are pictures of the arrest process, from investigators arriving at the residence, to Yoon being transported to the CIO's headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi.
Police cut through the wires at the entrance of the presidential compound in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 15. [NEWS1]
Conservative People Power Party (PPP) Reps. Kim Gi-hyeon, center, and Na Kyung-won, left, hold a press conference in front of the presidential compound in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 15. [NEWS1]
Police put up a ladder to scale a bus barricade at the entrance of the presidential compound in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 15. [YONHAP]
Police and investigators enter the presidential compound in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 15 to carry out an arrest warrant against President Yoon Suk Yeol. [YONHAP]
A motorcade escorts President Yoon Suk Yeol from Yongsan District, central Seoul, to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 15. [YONHAP]
Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung watches news of President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials while attending a meeting of lawmakers held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Jan. 15. [NEWS1]
President Yoon Suk Yeol walks into the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi on Jan. 15. [NEWS1]
Pro-President Yoon Suk Yeol protesters rally in front of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi on Jan. 15. [NEWS1]
