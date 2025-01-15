LIVE: Investigators attempt to arrest impeached Korean president in early morning raid
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 04:47 Updated: 15 Jan. 2025, 08:00
-
- JIM BULLEY
- [email protected]
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
To view live content, visit the Korea JoongAng Daily website or click “기사 원문” on Naver or "Read this article on the web" on SmartNews.
BY JIM BULLEY, SARAH KIM AND CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
BY JIM BULLEY, SARAH KIM AND CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)