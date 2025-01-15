President Yoon arrested for masterminding martial law plot
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 10:45 Updated: 15 Jan. 2025, 11:47
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) on Wednesday arrested impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, marking the first time a sitting president has been arrested in Korean history.
The CIO said, in coordination with the police, it apprehended Yoon at his official residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul, at 10:33 a.m. nearly six hours after investigators arrived at the scene. The arrest followed a second attempt, the first having failed 12 days ago.
A vehicle believed to be carrying Yoon was seen arriving at the CIO headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, at around 10:53 a.m., where he will face questioning. When not under interrogation, Yoon will be held at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi.
In a statement released by the presidential office following his arrest, Yoon said he decided to appear for CIO questioning in order to "prevent unnecessary bloodshed." The video was presumably recorded before he left the presidential residence.
"Today, I decided to appear at the CIO to prevent unpleasant bloodshed after seeing them invade the security zone with firefighting equipment," he said.
"However, I do not approve of the investigation by the CIO."
Yoon added that the rule of law in the country has "completely collapsed," citing instances of "warrants being issued for agencies without investigative authority."
"As the president, who must protect the Constitution and legal system of the Republic of Korea, responding to such illegal and invalid procedures is not an acknowledgment or approval of the investigation, but rather a desire to prevent unnecessary bloodshed," he added.
At around 4:20 a.m., vehicles carrying CIO and police investigators arrived in front of the presidential residence, having departed from the CIO headquarters around 4 a.m. Approximately 1,200 police personnel were dispatched to execute the warrant — around 10 times the number sent during the first attempt on Jan. 3.
At approximately 5:45 a.m., police and CIO investigators attempted to forcibly enter the compound, pushing past a human chain formed by People Power Party lawmakers and Yoon's legal team at the entrance.
The CIO and police investigators cut through fences and used ladders to cross the first barricade of vehicles, finally entering the presidential compound around 7:30 a.m.
They soon passed a second barricade further into the compound. When they reached the third and final checkpoint, shortly afterward, Yoon's chief of staff, Chung Jin-suk, and attorney led a few investigators into the checkpoint for presumed talks.
No significant resistance from the PSS was observed as investigators passed the barricades to the residence, despite the security service deeming the warrant "illegal" and stating it would respond according to security protocols a day earlier.
Military units were absent during this attempt, as the Defense Ministry announced Tuesday that personnel guarding the residence would not obstruct the investigators.
During the first arrest attempt, investigators withdrew after a five-hour standoff, having been blocked by the PSS and military units. At that time, they managed to approach only 200 meters (656 feet) from the residence, according to the CIO.
On Wednesday, police reported that approximately 3,200 personnel were deployed to maintain safety near the presidential residence, where thousands of people gathered to rally for and against Yoon's arrest following his botched martial law declaration on Dec. 3.
On Jan. 7, the Seoul Western District Court reissued a warrant to detain the impeached president on charges of masterminding the short-lived declaration of martial law, plotting an insurrection and abusing presidential authority. To extend his custody, investigators must request a detention warrant within 48 hours of his arrest.
