 President Yoon to be kept in solitary at Seoul Detention Center
President Yoon to be kept in solitary at Seoul Detention Center

Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 13:55
President Yoon Suk Yeol walks into the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi on Jan. 15. [NEWS1]

President Yoon Suk Yeol walks into the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi on Jan. 15. [NEWS1]

 
President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was arrested on Wednesday on insurrection charges for declaring martial law on Dec. 3, will have to stay in solitary confinement at the Seoul Detention Center after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) finishes questioning him.
 
The CIO has questioned Yoon in a video recording room since 11 a.m. Wednesday. As Yoon does not recognize the CIO as a legitimate investigative agency, will likely refuse to testify and has failed to appear for questioning three times, the CIO plans to request a detention warrant immediately.
 
A detention warrant must be requested by 10:33 a.m. on Friday, 48 hours after the arrest.
 
Accordingly, after the CIO investigation, Yoon is expected to be detained at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, and await substantive examination of the warrant. However, if the investigation is prolonged, he may be moved from the CIO building to the courthouse to undergo the warrant examination immediately.
 

If an arrest warrant is issued, Yoon is expected to be imprisoned in a solitary cell. If the warrant is rejected, he will be released immediately.
 
In previous cases, former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye were also assigned to a space that 6-7 general inmates typically share as a courtesy. Park lived in a solitary cell at the Seoul Detention Center from March 2017 until her release in December 2021. Lee stayed in a solitary cell at the Seoul Eastern Detention Center after being arrested in March 2018.  
 
Correctional authorities are currently discussing the level of security, guards and courtesy Yoon will receive as this is the first time a sitting president has been imprisoned at a detention center.
 
Opposition figures such as Cho Kuk and Yoon Kwan-suk were also previously imprisoned at the Seoul Detention Center.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
