 Filipino domestic caregiver program going well, Seoul says, as gov't ponders expanding program
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 15:31
A Filipino caregiver holds a baby at a household in Seoul on Sept. 3. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday the six-month pilot program for Filipino domestic caregivers is progressing well despite initial concerns, as the Ministry of Employment and Labor considers expanding the initiative this year.  
 
The pilot project began in September last year to address the country’s caregiver shortage and the high cost of child care and is set to conclude next month. 
 

Related Article

 
According to the city government, 185 households use the service, up from the initial 142. Nearly 800 households are on a waiting list to join. The city noted that monthly cancellations have been minimal, averaging two to three, except for the first month, which saw 24 cancellations.  
 
To address complaints about insufficient rest spaces for caregivers between their shifts, the city introduced facilities like youth and welfare centers for their use. 
 
The 98 Filipino caregivers in the program earn an average monthly salary of 2.07 million won ($1,400), which varies depending on working hours, according to the city government. 
 
A total of 100 Filipino caregivers arrived in Korea on Aug. 7 last year under the E-9 nonskilled workers visa as part of the pilot program launched by the Employment Ministry and the Seoul city government. However, two caregivers were deported last October after being apprehended in Busan for running away and abandoning their jobs for several weeks.    
 
The Seoul government said it would work with the Employment Ministry to determine the next steps after the pilot project ends. 
 
However, while high demand for the program was anticipated in Seoul, other localities showed little interest, raising concerns about expanding the scheme. A survey conducted by the Employment Ministry last month showed demand for 952 caregivers in Seoul, while Busan and Sejong each reported fewer than 20.
 
The remaining 14 localities reported no demand. 
 
The ministry previously said it would expand the program to include up to 1,200 caregivers in the first half of the year, potentially including those from other Southeast Asian countries such as Cambodia, Indonesia and Vietnam.  

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
Filipino domestic caregiver program going well, Seoul says, as gov't ponders expanding program

