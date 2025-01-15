 Korea’s job growth slows in 2024 with manufacturing, retail and youth hires hit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korea’s job growth slows in 2024 with manufacturing, retail and youth hires hit

Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 10:30
Job seekers checking postings at an employment center in Seoul on Jan. 14. [YONHAP]

Job seekers checking postings at an employment center in Seoul on Jan. 14. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's on-year employment growth slowed significantly in 2024 as the number of new hires fell in the manufacturing and retail sectors, and among young people, data showed Wednesday.
 
The number of employed people increased 159,000, or 0.06 percent, from a year earlier to 28.58 million in 2024, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
 

Related Article

 
Job creation had been more robust in the immediate post-pandemic period, with 816,000 new positions added in 2022, the largest on-year growth since 2000.
 
The pace of growth slowed to 327,000 in 2023 before declining further in 2024.
 
By sector, the construction sector shed 49,000 jobs in 2024, the most since 2013.
 
The wholesale and retail sector also lost 61,000 jobs, extending its losing streak to the seventh year.
 
The medical and social welfare service segment added 83,000 new jobs.
 
By age, jobs for those aged 60 and older rose by 266,000 on year, the largest increase among all age groups.
 
In contrast, the number of jobs for those aged 15-29 dropped by 124,000 amid the dwindling population of the age group.
 
"The overall employment figure turned to a decline as the number of employed people decreased across industries, including construction, manufacturing, and wholesale and retail sectors," said Suh Woon-ju, an official at Statistics Korea.
 
The country's jobless rate inched up 0.1 percentage point to 2.8 percent in 2024.
 
The employment rate of people aged 15-64 rose 0.3 percentage point on year to 69.5 percent, the highest figure since the statistics agency began compiling related data.
 
Meanwhile, the country posted a net loss of 52,000 jobs from a year earlier in December, a sharp contrast to the 120,000 jobs added the previous month.

Yonhap
tags Korea job employment job growth

More in Social Affairs

Korea’s job growth slows in 2024 with manufacturing, retail and youth hires hit

Environment Ministry finds asbestos in car, motorcycle brake pads sold on AliExpress

Korean lawmakers decry insufficient bird strike prevention measures at airports after Jeju Air crash

Funerals grow longer as surge in flu deaths overwhelms facilities

100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions in Gyeonggi as roads freeze overnight

Related Stories

Jobs increase, but the young need not apply

Companies plan fewer hires in second half of 2024: Survey

Job growth in June remains under 100,000 on sluggish manufacturing, construction

Job additions slow in April amid higher borrowing rate, economic slowdown

To get a job, some graduates consider donning hardhats
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)