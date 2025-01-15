Man self-immolates near CIO headquarters in Gwacheon after Yoon’s arrest
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 20:54 Updated: 15 Jan. 2025, 21:02
- LIM JEONG-WON
An unidentified person died after self-immolating in a parking lot near the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, late Wednesday.
According to police and fire authorities, a man set himself on fire near the parking lot to the CIO headquarters at around 8:05 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to the hospital by firefighters, but eventually died.
Police are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the self-immolation by questioning witnesses and others while confirming the man’s identity.
President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested earlier in the day by the CIO and questioned at the Gwacheon headquarters.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191. The Seoul Foreign Resident Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2229-4900 to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
