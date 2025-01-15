 Man self-immolates near CIO headquarters in Gwacheon after Yoon’s arrest
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man self-immolates near CIO headquarters in Gwacheon after Yoon’s arrest

Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 20:54 Updated: 15 Jan. 2025, 21:02
President Yoon Suk Yeol heads into the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi on Jan. 15. [KIM SUNG-RYONG]

President Yoon Suk Yeol heads into the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi on Jan. 15. [KIM SUNG-RYONG]

 
An unidentified person died after self-immolating in a parking lot near the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, late Wednesday.

 
According to police and fire authorities, a man set himself on fire near the parking lot to the CIO headquarters at around 8:05 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to the hospital by firefighters, but eventually died.

 
Police are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the self-immolation by questioning witnesses and others while confirming the man’s identity.

 
President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested earlier in the day by the CIO and questioned at the Gwacheon headquarters.

 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191. The Seoul Foreign Resident Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2229-4900 to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.  
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea death Yoon Suk Yeol arrest CIO Gwacheon

More in Social Affairs

Man self-immolates near CIO headquarters in Gwacheon after Yoon’s arrest

YouTuber Sojang sentenced to two years in prison

Angry pro-Yoon protesters call for 'storming' Gwacheon after president's arrest

Filipino domestic caregiver program going well, Seoul says, as gov't ponders expansion

Korea’s job growth slows in 2024 with manufacturing, retail and youth hires hit

Related Stories

Investigators enter Yoon's residence in attempt to execute arrest warrant

CIO chief apologizes for failed attempt to arrest Yoon

Yoon says he will stand trial if indicted or issued bench warrant

PSS chief appears for questioning, criticizes investigators' handling of Yoon arrest warrant

CIO withdraws attempt to arrest President Yoon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)