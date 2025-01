Man self-immolates near CIO headquarters in Gwacheon after Yoon’s arrest

An unidentified person died after self-immolating in a parking lot near the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, late Wednesday.According to police and fire authorities, a man set himself on fire near the parking lot to the CIO headquarters at around 8:05 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to the hospital by firefighters, but eventually died.Police are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the self-immolation by questioning witnesses and others while confirming the man’s identity.President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested earlier in the day by the CIO and questioned at the Gwacheon headquarters.BY LIM JEONG-WON [ [email protected]