 YouTuber Sojang sentenced to two years in prison
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 16:24
YouTuber Sojang at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Sept. 11, 2024. [NEWS1]

YouTuber Sojang, known for spreading unsubstantiated rumors about Korean celebrities, was sentenced to two years in prison and a three-year probation by the Incheon District Court on Wednesday.
 
The court also ordered the 36-year-old YouTuber, whose surname is Park, to pay a fine of 210 million won ($143,720) and carry out 120 hours of community service.
 

From October 2021 to June 2023, Park posted 23 videos of rumors regarding seven celebrities and influencers, including singers Jang Won-young and Kang Daniel, for which she was later indicted for defamation.
 
The rumors covered topics like prostitution, plastic surgery or celebrities' love lives.
 
The prosecution found that for two years since June 2021, Park had earned 250 million won from her YouTube channel.
 
Last year, Park received multiple fines, including 30 million won for the defamation of Kang and 100 million won for Jang. BTS members V and Jungkook filed a lawsuit demanding 90 million won in damages as well.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
