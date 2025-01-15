 Et tu, Brute?
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 23:15
[Park Yong-seok]

President Yoon Suk Yeol became the first sitting Korean president to be arrested after the Presidential Security Service (PSS) let the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) enter his residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 15. No significant resistance from the PSS was observed despite the security service announcing a day earlier it would respond according to protocol. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
 
