Et tu, Brute?

President Yoon Suk Yeol became the first sitting Korean president to be arrested after the Presidential Security Service (PSS) let the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) enter his residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 15. No significant resistance from the PSS was observed despite the security service announcing a day earlier it would respond according to protocol. [PARK YONG-SEOK]