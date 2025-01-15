A four-minute hearing, an absent president

The Constitutional Court convened Tuesday to begin hearings on the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The president did not appear before the court, citing security concerns stemming from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) serving a warrant for his arrest. The first hearing ended after just four minutes, but proceedings will continue, starting with the second hearing on Jan. 16, even if Yoon chooses not to attend.



President Yoon’s legal team filed a motion on Jan. 13 to disqualify Justice Jung Gye-seon from the bench. Justice Jung previously served as head of the Woori Law Research Society, a progressive judge association, and her spouse works at a public interest and human rights law foundation chaired by Kim Yi-su, the co-representative of the National Assembly’s impeachment legal team. However, the Constitutional Court rejected the motion. Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae clarified, “This decision reflects the unanimous opinion of the remaining seven justices, excluding Justice Jung.” President Yoon’s team further protested the court’s scheduling of five consecutive hearing dates, calling it an overreach of authority.



Such actions cast doubt on whether President Yoon will sincerely engage with the impeachment trial or if he intends to prolong the proceedings until the April midterm retirement of two justices. Amid the leadership vacuum caused by his impeachment following the declaration of martial law, delaying the trial is far from desirable.



The investigation surrounding the president faces similar challenges. President Yoon initially dismissed the CIO’s investigation into his alleged sedition as unlawful. When asked whether he would accept a police investigation, he avoided giving a clear answer. Later, he appeared to accept the CIO’s authority, requesting either an advance detention warrant or a noncustodial indictment. On Tuesday, Chung Jin-suk, the chief of staff, issued a public appeal, questioning whether it was fitting for a president to be handcuffed and dragged out of the presidential residence, suggesting alternative measures such as questioning at a neutral location. However, Yoon’s legal team quickly clarified that Chung’s statement had not been coordinated with them. These mixed messages leave the impression that Yoon opposes both the investigation and the trial.



Despite his earlier pledge to “not avoid legal or political accountability” after declaring martial law, President Yoon’s actions have betrayed this commitment. He has sought to shield himself behind the privileges of his office while neglecting his basic responsibilities. Had he complied with the CIO’s initial summons, the current standoff at the presidential residence and the necessity for a forced investigation could have been avoided. Instead, his evasive maneuvers have only tightened the constraints around him.



Reports suggest that the CIO and police are preparing to serve the arrest warrant imminently. Under no circumstances should this result in a violent confrontation. The clearest and most responsible path forward is for President Yoon to fulfill his own promise of accountability by cooperating with the investigation and ending this crisis with dignity.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

