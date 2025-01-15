The alarming attempt at media suppression

Testimony has emerged that Lee Sang-min, former interior minister, directed Heo Seok-gon, head of the National Fire Agency, to cooperate in cutting electricity and water supplies to certain media outlets following the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law. During a National Assembly session on Jan. 13, Heo disclosed that the former minister had called him at 11:37 p.m. on the night of the declaration. According to Heo, Lee requested cooperation with police directives to cut off electricity and water to specific outlets, including MBC, Hankyoreh and Kyunghyang Shinmun. After consulting with his deputy, Heo concluded that such measures were beyond his agency’s purview and took no action.



Although these directives were never implemented due to a lack of formal requests from the police, the mere fact that such instructions were issued is alarming. The first proclamation of martial law included a clause that stated, “All media and publications are subject to control by the martial law command,” alongside prohibitions on “fake news, manipulation of public opinion and false agitation.” Allegations that President Yoon personally reviewed this decree before its issuance were previously raised by former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.



The directive to cut utilities to media outlets represents an unprecedented level of press suppression, even compared to Korea’s military dictatorship era. Lee and other officials concealed these plans for over a month, only for them to come to light through Heo’s testimony. The full extent of this attempted media suppression remains unknown, with Heo recalling only a portion of the media outlets allegedly targeted. A thorough investigation is necessary to identify all outlets named in the directive.



It is also critical to determine whether the former minister acted independently or followed higher orders. Lee claimed that he was outside Seoul when martial law was declared and only returned to the capital following urgent communication. If this is true, it raises serious questions about who directed the swift and targeted suppression measures against the media.



President Yoon himself referred to the potential for cutting power and water in a Dec. 12 statement last year saying, “If the goal had been to paralyze the National Assembly, the first action would have been cutting power and water to the National Assembly building.” He further mentioned the possibility of “restricting broadcast transmissions.” These remarks echo the instructions reportedly given to Heo, fueling speculation about broader plans for suppressing media operations. The Democratic Party (DP) has alleged that the Capital Defense Command conducted prior reconnaissance of Yeouido Station, suggesting preparations for cutting power to the National Assembly.



President Yoon has maintained that the declaration of martial law was merely a “warning,” but directives to suppress media operations contradict this claim. Authorities must investigate Lee Sang-min and other officials involved to uncover the truth behind this extraordinary and deeply concerning attempt at media suppression.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.





