Today's fortune: Jan. 15, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: CompassionateLucky direction: South1936: People’s lives share similar challenges.1948: Whatever choice you make, the result will be similar.1960: Maintain neutrality in all situations.1972: Strike a balance between opposing views.1984: Sync your efforts with superiors.1996: Put yourself in others' shoes for better understanding.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: West1937: A positive expense might occur.1949: People are your greatest asset.1961: Nurture what has potential.1973: Your efforts will yield promising outcomes.1985: Projects may gain momentum and success.1997: Results will align with the hard work invested.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1938: A neutral, balanced day awaits.1950: Familiar habits are often comforting.1962: Boost your well-being with healthy supplements.1974: Value relationships over material things.1986: Maintain a steady and composed pace.1998: Stay modest and avoid flaunting abilities.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1939: Enjoy good meals and a positive mindset.1951: Appreciate the present more than the past.1963: Don't look at things through rose-colored glasses.1975: Plan ahead to avoid surprises.1987: Make thoughtful choices when decisions arise.1999: Analyze yourself with clarity and objectivity.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: West1940: Compliments can motivate everyone.1952: Focus on strengths over weaknesses.1964: Trust the process and be patient.1976: Halfway to success is better than none.1988: Promptly respond to messages or inquiries.2000: Build confidence and self-esteem.Wealth: ModerateHealth: CautiousLove: UnderstandingLucky direction: East1941: Adapt to modern trends and stay youthful.1953: Never stop learning, regardless of age.1965: There’s wisdom in younger generations, too.1977: The morning may be more productive than the afternoon.1989: Align yourself with higher-ups for smoother communication.2001: Develop yourself through diligent study.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1942: Value your own family above others.1954: Handle tasks personally wherever possible.1966: Opportunities may align perfectly today.1978: Conversations may flow, and work will gain momentum.1990: Mutual understanding and harmony will prevail.2002: Spend time with friends and loved ones.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1943: Appreciation and recognition may come your way.1955: You might enjoy a delightful meal or gathering.1967: Opportunities for meetings or commitments may arise.1979: Expect valuable information or propositions.1991: Strike a balance between ideals and results.2003: Trust your parents' wisdom and guidance.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1944: Good health equates to wealth.1956: Laughter and positive outcomes await.1968: Balance spending with earnings for gains.1980: Promising visions may come to light.1992: Avoid complacency; aim for a broader perspective.2004: Financial fortunes may improve today.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousyLucky direction: South1945: The more branches, the heavier the load.1957: Act discreetly and avoid showing off.1969: Refrain from thinking "only I can do this."1981: Avoid extremes in behavior.1993: Use competition as a stepping stone to growth.2005: Don't let jealousy affect your day.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: UnitedLucky direction: Northwest1946: Everything has its rightful place.1958: More is better today; embrace abundance.1970: Build a supportive network to amplify success.1982: Teamwork ensures progress and achievement.1994: Strength lies in unity and harmony.2006: Relationships may strengthen today.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1935: Go with the flow; some things aren't worth debating.1947: Relax with a warm bath or wellness practice.1959: A decision or choice might be necessary today.1971: Minor decisions may have major consequences.1983: Be proactive rather than reactive.1995: Pursue dreams with determination and passion.2007: Avoid clinging too tightly to friends or situations