Today's fortune: Jan. 15, 2025
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 (Dec. 16 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Compassionate
Lucky direction: South
1936: People’s lives share similar challenges.
1948: Whatever choice you make, the result will be similar.
1960: Maintain neutrality in all situations.
1972: Strike a balance between opposing views.
1984: Sync your efforts with superiors.
1996: Put yourself in others' shoes for better understanding.
Ox
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: West
1937: A positive expense might occur.
1949: People are your greatest asset.
1961: Nurture what has potential.
1973: Your efforts will yield promising outcomes.
1985: Projects may gain momentum and success.
1997: Results will align with the hard work invested.
Tiger
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: North
1938: A neutral, balanced day awaits.
1950: Familiar habits are often comforting.
1962: Boost your well-being with healthy supplements.
1974: Value relationships over material things.
1986: Maintain a steady and composed pace.
1998: Stay modest and avoid flaunting abilities.
Rabbit
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: North
1939: Enjoy good meals and a positive mindset.
1951: Appreciate the present more than the past.
1963: Don't look at things through rose-colored glasses.
1975: Plan ahead to avoid surprises.
1987: Make thoughtful choices when decisions arise.
1999: Analyze yourself with clarity and objectivity.
Dragon
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: West
1940: Compliments can motivate everyone.
1952: Focus on strengths over weaknesses.
1964: Trust the process and be patient.
1976: Halfway to success is better than none.
1988: Promptly respond to messages or inquiries.
2000: Build confidence and self-esteem.
Snake
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Cautious
Love: Understanding
Lucky direction: East
1941: Adapt to modern trends and stay youthful.
1953: Never stop learning, regardless of age.
1965: There’s wisdom in younger generations, too.
1977: The morning may be more productive than the afternoon.
1989: Align yourself with higher-ups for smoother communication.
2001: Develop yourself through diligent study.
Horse
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
1942: Value your own family above others.
1954: Handle tasks personally wherever possible.
1966: Opportunities may align perfectly today.
1978: Conversations may flow, and work will gain momentum.
1990: Mutual understanding and harmony will prevail.
2002: Spend time with friends and loved ones.
Sheep
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
1943: Appreciation and recognition may come your way.
1955: You might enjoy a delightful meal or gathering.
1967: Opportunities for meetings or commitments may arise.
1979: Expect valuable information or propositions.
1991: Strike a balance between ideals and results.
2003: Trust your parents' wisdom and guidance.
Monkey
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1944: Good health equates to wealth.
1956: Laughter and positive outcomes await.
1968: Balance spending with earnings for gains.
1980: Promising visions may come to light.
1992: Avoid complacency; aim for a broader perspective.
2004: Financial fortunes may improve today.
Rooster
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Jealousy
Lucky direction: South
1945: The more branches, the heavier the load.
1957: Act discreetly and avoid showing off.
1969: Refrain from thinking "only I can do this."
1981: Avoid extremes in behavior.
1993: Use competition as a stepping stone to growth.
2005: Don't let jealousy affect your day.
Dog
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: United
Lucky direction: Northwest
1946: Everything has its rightful place.
1958: More is better today; embrace abundance.
1970: Build a supportive network to amplify success.
1982: Teamwork ensures progress and achievement.
1994: Strength lies in unity and harmony.
2006: Relationships may strengthen today.
Pig
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: North
1935: Go with the flow; some things aren't worth debating.
1947: Relax with a warm bath or wellness practice.
1959: A decision or choice might be necessary today.
1971: Minor decisions may have major consequences.
1983: Be proactive rather than reactive.
1995: Pursue dreams with determination and passion.
2007: Avoid clinging too tightly to friends or situations
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)