Yang Hyun-jun nets first goal of the season in Celtic's 3-3 draw with Dundee
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 15:25
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Celtic midfielder Yang Hyun-jun scored his first goal of the season in a 3-3 draw against Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday.
Yang started the match at Dens Park in Scotland as a left winger, finding the net in the 53rd minute to restore Celtic’s lead at 2-1. Luke McCowan had opened the scoring for Dundee in the fifth minute, with Oluwaseun Adewumi equalizing in the 41st minute.
Dundee responded quickly, leveling again in the 54th minute after Cameron Carter-Vickers scored an own goal. Aaron Donnelly then gave Dundee the lead in the 78th minute.
Arne Engels netted a stoppage-time equalizer to secure the draw for Celtic. Despite the result, Celtic remain at the top of the league table.
For Yang, the goal marked his first of the 2024-25 season. He has made 17 appearances so far, recording one assist. This was also his first goal since scoring against Aberdeen FC on Nov. 12 last year.
Since joining Celtic from K League 1 club Gangwon FC ahead of the 2023-24 season, Yang has struggled to establish himself as a key midfielder. Last season, he made 31 appearances across all competitions, registering just one goal and three assists.
The 22-year-old began this season with limited playing time but has seen an increase in minutes recently.
Yang is the only Korean player at Celtic this season. Fellow countryman Kwon Hyeon-kyu joined Scottish club Hibernian on loan from Celtic ahead of the season, while Oh Hyeon-gyu made a permanent move to Belgian side KRC Genk last summer.
Celtic face a packed schedule this season, including Champions League commitments. The reigning Premiership champions will return to action on Saturday in a Scottish Cup match against Kilmarnock.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)