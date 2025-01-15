Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links suffers crushing 12-1 loss to Los Angeles Golf Club in TGL debut
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 15:01
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Tiger Woods, Kevin Kisner and Max Homa of Jupiter Links Golf Club suffered a crushing 12-1 loss to Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala of Los Angeles Golf Club in their first TGL match on Tuesday.
The TGL is a new golf league played at the purpose-built SoFi Center in Florida, where contenders compete using advanced screen golf. The tee boxes are placed further back for a better view of the ball's path and golfers still tee off on real grass.
Each match consists of 15 holes, split into two sessions: nine holes of triples, where golfers alternate shots in a 3x3 format, and six holes of singles, where two golfers face off head-to-head.
The team with the fewest shots on a hole wins a point, and the team with the most points at the end wins the match. Ties on a hole are worth zero points. If a team calls for the "hammer" on a hole and the opposing team accepts, the value of that hole increases to two points.
Korean PGA star Tom Kim also plays for Jupiter Links as the team's sole representative from Korea, though he skipped Tuesday's match.
Neither team scored on the first hole, but Los Angeles dominated from there, securing one point on the second hole and two points on the third and fourth holes with hammers.
After failing to score on the fifth hole, Jupiter Links grabbed a point on the sixth, but Los Angeles stretched their lead with one point on the eighth and two more on the ninth, finishing the triples session 8-1.
The singles session was similarly one-sided, with Morikawa claiming two points against Kisner on the 11th and 14th holes, Rose defeating Woods on the 13th and Theegala taking the final point against Homa on the 15th hole, sealing the match 12-1.
Los Angeles earned two points for the victory, with the winning team always taking two points from a match, regardless of whether they win in regular time or overtime.
Jupiter Links walked away with zero points for losing in regular time, although they could have earned one point had the match gone into overtime.
Despite the heavy defeat, the match was a success in terms of popularity, attracting a large crowd, including 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams and American football star Alex Morgan at the SoFi Center.
The TGL schedule runs through March 4, with the top four out of six teams advancing to the semifinals en route to the final.
Jupiter Links will return to action against Boston Common Golf Club on Jan. 27.
Golfers in the TGL will have a packed schedule through March, as both the PGA and TGL seasons run concurrently. Korean fans can catch all the action on JTBC Golf.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
