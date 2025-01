Red Sparks extend winning streak to record 10 games with 3-2 victory over Altos

The Daejeon Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks extended their winning streak to a record 10 games in the V League with a 3-2 victory over the Hwaseong IBK Altos on Tuesday.The game at Hwaseong Sports Complex Gymnasium in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, proved to be a nail-biter, with both teams trading points throughout.The Red Sparks secured the first set 25-21, but the second set became a marathon battle, with the score reaching 34-34 before the Red Sparks edged ahead to win 36-34. The Altos fought back to claim the third and fourth sets 25-23 and 25-19, respectively, but the visitors rallied to take the decisive fifth set 15-12.Opposite spiker Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi was the standout performer for the Red Sparks, scoring 44 points and breaking her own record for the most points scored in a single V League match.The Altos' Viktoriia Danchak also put on an impressive display, scoring 41 points and setting a personal best.Tuesday’s victory marked the Red Sparks’ first-ever 10-game winning streak in league history, surpassing their previous record of nine consecutive wins set last week.The Red Sparks are currently third on the seven-team V League table with 38 points, trailing the second-place Suwon Hyundai Engineering & Construction Hillstate by five points.Securing third place at the end of the season is vital, as it guarantees a spot in the postseason. A playoff berth would mark the Red Sparks’ second consecutive postseason appearance.The team will face No. 6 Gimcheon Korea Expressway Hi-Pass at home on Saturday as they aim to maintain their strong form.BY PAIK JI-HWAN [ [email protected]