Korea Investment Holdings gets 'A' for ESG from MSCI

Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 16:54
Korea Investment & Securities headquarters in western Seoul [KOREA INVESTMENT & SECURITIES]

 
Korea Investment Holdings received an A rating in an environmental, social and governance (ESG) assessment from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), a significant three-notch upgrade from its evaluation last year.
 
MSCI measures ESG risks and management practices of listed companies worldwide in seven grades ranging from CCC to AAA every year, based on its assessment of 10 segments involving ESG issues.
 

Korea Investment Holdings attributed its latest three-grade jump to its continued efforts to implement an ESG-focused management system across all subsidiaries. The firm incorporated ESG criteria in its investment decision-making process and established a system for involvement in sustainable management practices in the companies it invests in.
 
Korea Investment & Securities, its securities subsidiary, also established a carbon solution department specializing in sustainability-related operations such as carbon credits.
 
“A three-notch upgrade in the MSCI ESG rating, which is highly prominent and influential, is a significant achievement on a global scale in the financial industry,” said a spokesperson for Korea Investment Holdings.
 
“As ESG is increasingly becoming an integral factor in global investors’ decision making, we expect this to significantly enhance the company’s value and credibility in the long run.”

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
