Cosmetic carnival: Busan 'B-Beauty' sale brings discounts for all

The Busan Cosmetics Sale Festival, also known as B-Beauty Day, took place Jan. 16 on the first floor of Busan City Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.The event attracted 24 Busan-based cosmetics companies, who offered discounts of up to 70 percent on skincare and makeup products.Attendees were invited to participate in various experiences and sweepstakes, with the first 100 arrivals able to create perfumes based on their Myers-Briggs Type Indicator.