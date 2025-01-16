 Cosmetic carnival: Busan 'B-Beauty' sale brings discounts for all
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Cosmetic carnival: Busan 'B-Beauty' sale brings discounts for all

Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 18:23
Attendees browse booths at the Busan Cosmetics Sale Festival, also known as B-Beauty Day, at Busan City Hall on Jan. 16. [YONHAP]

Attendees browse booths at the Busan Cosmetics Sale Festival, also known as B-Beauty Day, at Busan City Hall on Jan. 16. [YONHAP]

 
The Busan Cosmetics Sale Festival, also known as B-Beauty Day, took place Jan. 16 on the first floor of Busan City Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
 
The event attracted 24 Busan-based cosmetics companies, who offered discounts of up to 70 percent on skincare and makeup products.
 
Attendees were invited to participate in various experiences and sweepstakes, with the first 100 arrivals able to create perfumes based on their Myers-Briggs Type Indicator.
tags Busan

More in Industry

Coupang CEO to join Shinsegae, SPC chiefs at Trump inauguration

K-pop dominates U.S. CD sales with 7 albums making year-end top 10

Hanwha Ocean delegation visits India's Hindustan Shipyard

Cosmetic carnival: Busan 'B-Beauty' sale brings discounts for all

Novo Nordisk Korea, SNU's Bundang Hospital to collaborate on chronic disorder R&D

Related Stories

Air Busan to resume Qingdao route, but transiting through Incheon

Busan's bid begins

Busan gets 'good' new city branding designs

Busan takes spotlight as Korea's filmmaking hub

Expo exponent
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)