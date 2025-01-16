Coupang CEO to join Shinsegae, SPC chiefs at Trump inauguration
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 18:58
CHO YONG-JUN
Bom Kim, founder and CEO of Coupang, will attend U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, the latest of a slew of Korean leaders to announce their attendance at the ceremony in Washington.
Other business leaders, including Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin, Chairman Woo Oh-hyun of construction and shipping conglomerate SM Group, SPC Group Chairman Hur Young-in and Federation of Korean Industries and Poongsan Group Chairman Ryu Jin have been invited to the inauguration ceremony.
Kim will attend other official events, in addition to the inauguration ceremony, after receiving an official invitation, Yonhap reported Thursday. Coupang declined to comment on Yonhap's report.
The CEO was invited alongside the executives of the U.S.-based parent company Coupang Inc. and is expected to talk about future economic cooperation between Korea and the United States during the trip.
The firm and its leadership have close ties to the upcoming administration. Coupang's former head of Public Affairs, Alex Wong, was named as the principal deputy national security adviser by Trump, while Coupang board member Kevin Warsh is reportedly under consideration for Treasury Secretary and Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The 46-year-old CEO, born in Korea, holds U.S. citizenship.
Coupang debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in March 2021.
Korea JoongAng Daily
