Hanwha Ocean delegation visits India's Hindustan Shipyard

Korea's shipbuilding industry appears to be exploring potential collaboration with its Indian counterpart, with representatives from Hanwha Ocean visiting the South Asian nation following a recent tour of Korean shipyards by Indian officials, according to industry sources Thursday.A Hanwha Ocean delegation led by Senior Vice President Lee Jin-su is currently visiting India to discuss cooperation with local shipyards and government officials.Hindustan Shipyard, a publicly owned shipbuilder, posted on social media about company representatives meeting the Hanwha Ocean delegation Monday.According to the Indian company, Hemant Khatri, chairman and managing director of Hindustan Shipyard, emphasized the intent to foster "long-term partnerships in advanced design, technology upgrades, smart solutions, electric propulsion and joint shipbuilding ventures."The Indian shipbuilder said it remains steadfast in its commitment to global collaborations and technological advancements, stressing that the visit by the Korean delegation marks "a significant step toward its strategic objectives."Shri. T. K. Ramachandran, secretary of India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, also has met with Hanwha Ocean representatives to discuss potential collaboration in the shipbuilding industry between the two countries.Yonhap