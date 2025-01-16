K-pop dominates U.S. CD sales with 7 albums making year-end top 10
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 18:31
- YOON SO-YEON
Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen and Ateez were among the K-pop acts that dominated CD sales in the United States last year, according to a U.S. music industry report.
Seven K-pop albums from 2024 ranked in the top 10 CD sales in the country for the year, the music data tracking company Luminate announced in its 2024 Year-End Music Report released Wednesday.
Stray Kids had the second highest selling album in the United States, with its album "ATE" notching 442,000 units. The group's latest release, "HOP," also came in at No. 5, with 248,000 units sold.
Enhypen's "Romance: Untold" claimed the third position, selling 363,000 copies.
Ateez made a strong showing with two entries in the top 10. The group's "Golden Hour: Part. 1" and "Golden Hour: Part. 2" placed fourth and seventh, selling 250,000 and 225,000 copies, respectively.
Tomorrow X Together's "minisode 3: Tomorrow" ranked sixth with 240,000 copies sold, while TWICE's "With YOU-th" secured ninth place.
Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" claimed the top spot with an overwhelming 1.51 million copies sold.
K-pop albums also had seven entries in the top 10 CD sales rankings in 2023.
In the "overall sales" category, which combines physical CD album and digital album sales, Stray Kids and Enhypen made it into the top 10. Stray Kids' "ATE" ranked sixth, with 449,000 copies sold, while Enhypen's "Romance: Untold" placed eighth, with 378,000 copies.
