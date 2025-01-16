 LG Disply pins hope on latest OLED after rocky year
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 15:56

Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 15:56
LG Display CEO Jeong Cheol-dong speaks to press on Jan. 16. [LG DISPLAY]

LG Display CEO Jeong Cheol-dong vowed a turnaround this year despite challenging market conditions marked by intense cost competition and rapid technological advancements.
 
“The business environment is unlikely to improve compared to last year, even with new opportunities arising from the AI transition,” Jeong told reporters on Thursday. 
 
Models pose with LG Display's 4th Generation OLED panel. [LG DISPLAY]

“While I cannot pinpoint the exact quarter when [LG Display] will return to profitability, we are committed to achieving this goal on the foundation of the fundamentals we strengthened last year.”
 
LG Display reported an operating loss of 560.6 billion won ($384.7 million) last year, a significant reduction from the previous year’s 2.5 trillion won loss. The company attributed the improvement to its strategic shift toward organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology and away from liquid crystal displays (LCD).
 
On Thursday, LG Display unveiled its fourth-generation OLED panel technology, which achieves an industry-leading brightness of 4,000 nits.
 
The company achieved this milestone by redesigning the structure of its red, green and blue subpixels. Previously, LG Display used a three-stack structure consisting of two blue layers and a combined layer for red, green and yellow. The fourth generation introduces a four-stack structure with two blue layers and separate layers for red and green.
 
This additional layer boosts light emission by 33 percent, enabling the panel to reach 4,000 nits of brightness. 
 
Since 4,000-nit brightness will be realized on select part of the screen depending on what's shown, eye exhaustion will be minimized, the company said. 
 
LG Display stated that the new structure not only enhances brightness and color clarity, but also improves energy efficiency, making it ideal for AI-powered TVs that demand higher energy to run advanced processors. 
 
For a 65-inch TV, the new structure improves energy efficiency by 20 percent. 
 
The fourth-generation OLED panel also incorporates a specialized film that blocks 99 percent of internal and external light reflections, delivering a clearer viewing experience even in brightly lit environments.
 
LG Display announced that the new OLED panels would be used in premium gaming monitors and high-end TVs rolling out this year. 
 
The company expressed confidence in its technological edge over Chinese competitors.
 
“Chinese manufacturers do not produce large OLED panels. With more than a decade of experience in this field, we estimate our technology lead over Chinese competitors to be around 10 years, or slightly less if they are currently conducting research and development,” said Kang Won-seok, vice president and head of LG Display’s large display planning division.
The technology behind LG Display's fourth-generation organic light-emitting diode panel is explained. [LG DISPLAY]

BY JIN EUN-SOO
