Novo Nordisk Korea, SNU's Bundang Hospital to collaborate on chronic disorder R&D
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 18:16 Updated: 16 Jan. 2025, 19:16
-
- CHO YONG-JUN
- [email protected]
Novo Nordisk Pharma Korea, the Korean unit of the Danish health care giant, partnered with Seoul National University’s Bundang Hospital (SNUBH) to expand cooperation on clinical trials and research and development for treatments for diabetes, obesity, hemophilia and growth-related disorders.
Novo Nordisk Pharma and the Seongnam, Gyeonggi-based hospital signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the hospital on Wenesday.
“The MOU signifies both parties’ intention to collaborate in advancing future health care technologies, including digitization, and improve quality assurance in clinical trials,” Novo Nordisk Pharma said in a press release Thursday.
The company said the MOU will “provide more opportunities for Korean patients with chronic diseases to join global clinical trials” and also help Korean researchers in the development of new medicines.
The medical company signed partnerships with Severance Hospital and Seoul National University Hospital regarding clinical trials in November and December, respectively.
“The MOU represents our commitment to a broader base for global clinical trials operating in Korea and innovative treatments for patients with chronic diseases in Korea,” SNUBH’s Biomedical Research Institute President Lee Hak-jong said.
“The memorandum of understanding will help both parties to secure leadership in future healthcare technologies to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases that Novo Nordisk has dedicated its core capabilities to for more than 100 years.” Novo Nordisk Pharma Korea General Manager Sasha Semienchuk said in the press release.
BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)