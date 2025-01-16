 Samsung to team up with IBM on British Emergency Services Network
Samsung to team up with IBM on British Emergency Services Network

Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 16:09
Samsung Electronics building in Seocho District, southern Seoul [YONHAP]

Samsung Electronics building in Seocho District, southern Seoul [YONHAP]

 
Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has teamed up with IBM to build a front-line emergency communications network in Britain.
 
As part of the British government's Emergency Services Network (ESN), Samsung will provide its mission-critical (MCX) solution, marking the company's first venture into the European emergency services network market, according to the company's newsroom.
 
The ESN is designed to prioritize network access for first responders during emergencies, ensuring reliable and seamless connectivity for over 300,000 first responders across the country.
 
Samsung said its MCX solution will play a central role in supporting these communications, working alongside IBM and other industry-leading partners.
 
MCX, a technology that supports government agencies in enhancing public safety, will bolster the ESN by delivering dependable communication capabilities during critical moments, the company said.
 
The electronics giant added it has accumulated experience in the public safety sector from nationwide public safety network deployments in the United States and Korea.

tags Korea Samsung Electronics IBM communication

