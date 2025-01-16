Science Ministry, Asean agree on $30M project to foster digital innovation in region

The Ministry of Science and ICT said Thursday it will begin a five-year joint project with Asean worth $30 million this year to foster digital innovation in Southeast Asia.The ministry said it will discuss the details of the project at the two-day Asean Digital Ministers Meeting to be held through Friday.The project is aimed at applying Korea's advanced digital technologies in Asean nations to facilitate their digital transformations and foster economic growth.In detail, the two sides will invest a combined $30 million from their cooperation fund until 2029 to create data and advanced computing infrastructure in the region.The fund will also be used to develop human resources and AI solutions."It is now time for all countries to accelerate their digital transformation to foster sustainable and innovative growth," Second Vice Science Minister Kang Do-hyun said in a press release.Meanwhile, Kang, who is attending the ongoing event, was set to hold a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from the United States and Japan to discuss cooperation in AI and other sectors, according to the ministry.Yonhap