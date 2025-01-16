 Science Ministry, Asean agree on $30M project to foster digital innovation in region
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Science Ministry, Asean agree on $30M project to foster digital innovation in region

Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 15:32
 
The Ministry of Science and ICT said Thursday it will begin a five-year joint project with Asean worth $30 million this year to foster digital innovation in Southeast Asia.
 
The ministry said it will discuss the details of the project at the two-day Asean Digital Ministers Meeting to be held through Friday.
 

Related Article

 
The project is aimed at applying Korea's advanced digital technologies in Asean nations to facilitate their digital transformations and foster economic growth.
 
In detail, the two sides will invest a combined $30 million from their cooperation fund until 2029 to create data and advanced computing infrastructure in the region.
 
The fund will also be used to develop human resources and AI solutions.
 
"It is now time for all countries to accelerate their digital transformation to foster sustainable and innovative growth," Second Vice Science Minister Kang Do-hyun said in a press release.
 
Meanwhile, Kang, who is attending the ongoing event, was set to hold a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from the United States and Japan to discuss cooperation in AI and other sectors, according to the ministry.

Yonhap
tags Korea Asean digital

More in Tech

Samsung to team up with IBM on British Emergency Services Network

Science Ministry, Asean agree on $30M project to foster digital innovation in region

Ulsan testing remote snow removal device

The Galaxy expands: Samsung to introduce new Ring sizes

LG says new pet detergent removes '98 percent' of animal odor

Related Stories

Book published to commemorate 35th year of Asean-Korea Dialogue Relations

Market for drugs, Bacchus and beauty big in Southeast Asia

Planning partnership

Defense chiefs of South Korea, U.S., Japan, Philippines, Australia discuss cooperation on sidelines of ASEAN meeting

Trade minister discusses cooperation with Asean think tank chief
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)