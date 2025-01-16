Natural beauty in najeon chilgi: Upholding tradition in Korea's mother-of-pearl craft
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 15:40 Updated: 16 Jan. 2025, 17:04
-
- PARK SANG-MOON
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
[ZOOM KOREA]
Najeon chilgi is undeniably the country’s foremost traditional craft, in which lacquerware is inlaid with mother-of-pearl, mostly garnered from abalone and clams. When the subtle glow of mother-of-pearl meets otchil, the sap earned from the lacquer tree used to varnish the lacquerware, the two natural ingredients create one-of-a-kind colors that bring people wonder and admiration.
Sohn Dae-hyun has been playing a pivotal role in spreading the beauty of najeon chilgi. The 76-year-old artisan has been practicing the technique for 60 years. He was designated as the country’s first najeon chilgi artisan in 1991.
Born in 1949 in Hwanghaedo, North Korea, Sohn’s father had already died when he was born. He eventually fled to the South with his mother in 1950 when the Korean War (1950-53) broke out. He didn’t have the luxury of pursuing an education and landed a job at a small company near Seoul Station. On the second floor of the building where his company was located, there was a najeon chilgi workshop. Sohn, who was 15 at the time, was captivated by the beauty of najeon chilgi and decided to learn about it.
While working at the workshop, Sohn found himself wanting to learn more about traditional techniques, as the work he had done at the workshop involved using synthetic paint instead of traditional lacquer.
So, Sohn hit the road to see Min Jong-tae (1915-1998), a master of otchil. It took six months for him to acquaint himself with Min, and Sohn was finally allowed to work at the workshop run by Min in 1968.
Sohn worked harder than anyone else. He was always the one who stayed behind and cleaned up when everyone had called it a day. His hard work eventually paid off, as he was designated the chief of otchil.
Sohn’s pen name is Sugok, which Min bestowed upon him. Min also received the name from his master Jeon Seong-gyu, the last otchil master in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). It was Min’s will to pass on his pen name to Sohn before he passed away. That’s how Sohn became the third Sugok. Sugok means "guard of a valley." Min wanted Sohn to follow the tradition.
On the second floor of the Sugok Workshop, run by Sohn, a vast collection of his artworks is put on display. Of all the pieces, the most eye-catching ones are surely the moon jars.
Unlike the traditional moon jars, which are usually flawlessly white, Sohn added his interpretations by decorating the jars with najeon chilgi.
It took three years for Sohn to produce the Najeon Geonchil Moon Jar using the technique of 〈i style="font-size: inherit;"〉geonchil, a dry lacquer technique that uses lacquered hemp cloth. Countless pieces of mother-of-pearl were used to adorn the jar. The Nangak Geonchil Moon Jar is also unique, as it uses eggshells for decoration. The cracks of the shells create harmony with the elegant curve of the moon jar, maximizing the beauty of the creation.
Sohn not only focuses on his personal work but also cooperates with big-name companies, such as BMW, Gucci and Cartier. The artisan decorated the interior of some BMW 7 series vehicles in 2011 with najeon chilgi. Most recently, he collaborated with mobile game Cookie Run: Kingdom and created a famous character from the mobile game with najeon chilgi as part of a special exhibition shown to the game's aficionados.
Sohn endeavors to add depth to his works so that his art pieces can become timeless classics and still inspire people 1,000 years later. He believes it’s a way he can live eternally as an artisan.
BY PARK SANG-MOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)