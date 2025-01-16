Don't let alcohol worsen aging (KOR)

As we age, our ability to handle alcohol diminishes, but not necessarily because the liver’s capacity to metabolize alcohol decreases. Laboratory studies, including a 2023 study by the U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, found no significant age-related decline in alcohol metabolism. The study compared the alcohol metabolism of younger adults (aged 21–25) and older adults (aged 55–65) in a sample of 48 participants. However, the study has its limitations as it compared different individuals rather than tracking changes in the same individuals over time. A longitudinal study observing how alcohol metabolism evolves as a person ages would provide more accurate insights, though such studies require significant time and resources. There remains the possibility that alcohol processing abilities do decline in certain individuals as they age.Even for those who maintain alcohol metabolism into middle age and beyond, aging makes the body more vulnerable to alcohol’s toxic effects. Muscle mass and body water decrease with age, while body fat increases. Since alcohol dissolves in water rather than fat, lower body water content leads to higher blood alcohol concentration (BAC). A 2023 study of nearly 200,000 adults aged 37–73 from the UK Biobank found that heavier drinkers tended to have less muscle mass. Prolonged drinking that leads to increased abdominal fat and reduced muscle mass causes BAC to remain higher for longer. With aging-related declines in memory and cognitive function, the risks of hangovers and falls also increase. Ignoring these risks and continuing to drink heavily can have long-term consequences, including alcohol-induced brain cell damage that raises the likelihood of cognitive impairment in old age.To make matters worse, older adults are more likely to have chronic conditions that can be exacerbated by alcohol consumption. Drinking alcohol when suffering from cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression, anxiety disorders or chronic pain significantly increases the risk of worsening these conditions. Even moderate drinking can elevate the risks of hypoglycemia, arrhythmia, heart attack and heart failure.Additionally, many middle-aged and older adults take medications, making them more susceptible to alcohol’s toxicity. Combining alcohol with sedating medications such as antihistamines, antidepressants, anti-anxiety drugs or sleeping pills can amplify sedative effects, leading to dangerous outcomes. Since the number of medications prescribed tends to increase with age, the potential for adverse drug-alcohol interactions also grows.What about the notion that moderate drinking can be beneficial for health? It’s time to abandon this misconception. Even light daily drinking has been shown to increase cancer-related mortality without providing significant protection against heart disease. A 2024 UK Biobank study that followed 135,000 adults aged 60 and older over 12 years found no evidence supporting the cardiovascular benefits of moderate alcohol consumption.As we age, our physical and mental resilience naturally decline. Let’s not let alcohol make it worse. Instead, prioritize well-being and avoid the unnecessary burdens alcohol can impose on the body and mind.나이 들수록 술에 더 약해진다. 반드시 간에서 알코올을 대사하는 능력이 줄어들기 때문에 그런 것은 아니다. 실험실 연구에서는 나이와 관련한 알코올 대사 감소가 나타나지 않았다. 2023년 미국 국립 알코올 남용 및 중독 연구소에서 48명의 참가자를 대상으로 젊은 성인(21~25세)과 나이든 성인(55~65세)의 알코올 대사를 비교한 결과이다. 다만 이 연구 결과는 서로 다른 사람을 비교한 것이라는 한계가 있다. 술이 센 노년층과 술에 약한 젊은 층을 비교한 것일 수도 있단 얘기다. 더 정확한 결과를 얻으려면 동일인이 나이가 들면서 알코올 대사 능력에 어떤 변화가 있는지 살펴봐야 한다. 하지만 이렇게 시간을 두고 추적 조사하는 데는 시간과 비용이 많이 든다. 사람에 따라 나이 들면서 알코올 처리 능력이 저하될 가능성도 배제할 수 없다.중년 이후 알코올 대사 능력을 유지하는 사람이라도 알코올의 독성에 취약해질 수 있다. 나이 들수록 근육량과 체수분량은 줄어들고 체지방량은 증가한다. 체내에서 알코올은 지방이 아니라 수분에 녹아 존재하므로 체내 수분이 적을수록 혈중알코올농도가 높아진다. 2023년 영국 바이오뱅크에서 37~73세 성인 약 20만 명의 데이터를 분석한 연구 결과, 술을 많이 마시는 사람일수록 근육량이 더 적은 편이었다. 계속되는 음주로 뱃살이 늘고 근육이 줄어들면 혈중알코올농도가 더 높게 더 오래 유지된다. 뇌 자체의 노화로 기억력, 인지 능력이 저하되는 상황이니 음주 뒤 숙취, 낙상의 위험에 더 취약해질 수밖에 없다. 이런 현실을 무시하고 음주를 계속하면 장기적으로도 좋지 않다. 알코올로 인한 뇌세포 손상으로 노년기 인지장애를 겪을 위험이 커지기 때문이다.설상가상으로 중년 이후에는 음주로 인해 악화될 수 있는 만성질환을 이미 가지고 있을 확률이 높다. 심혈관 질환, 당뇨병, 우울증, 불안 장애, 만성 통증과 같은 질환을 가지고 있는 사람이 술을 마시면 질환 자체가 악화할 위험이 커진다. 한두 잔의 술도 저혈당·부정맥·심장마비·심부전 위험을 높일 수 있다. 게다가 약을 복용 중인 사람은 알코올의 독성에 더 취약하다. 항히스타민제·항우울제·항불안제·수면제와 같은 진정 작용이 있는 약물에 술이 더해지면 과도한 진정 작용으로 위험이 커진다. 중장년기에는 복용하는 약 가짓수가 늘어난다. 약과 술의 상호작용 가능성도 그만큼 커진다.가벼운 음주는 건강에 유익하지 않냐고? 그런 생각은 이제 잊자. 하루 한두 잔 음주로도 암 사망 위험이 증가하며 심장질환 사망 감소는 나타나지 않는다. 2024년 영국 바이오뱅크에서 13만5000명의 60세 이상 성인을 12년 동안 추적한 결과이다. 나이 들수록 몸도 마음도 힘들어지기 마련이다. 술로 더 괴롭게 만들지 말자.