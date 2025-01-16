Yoon's arrest is only the beginning (KOR)

The arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) Wednesday — 43 days after the Dec. 3, 2024 martial law declaration — marks a sobering chapter in Korea’s history. Although the apprehension was carried out without major clashes, the unprecedented detention of a sitting president deals a severe blow to the nation’s international standing. President Yoon faces allegations of inciting an insurrection through unconstitutional and unlawful actions, including deploying military and police forces during the martial law declaration. At its core, this crisis reveals the absence of effective political dialogue and the perils of extreme partisanship.



President Yoon’s own decisions largely contributed to his downfall. Despite the deployment of forces to the National Assembly and election commission, he dismissed accusations with statements such as, “Can there be a two-hour insurrection? Is deploying a small force for maintaining order considered a riot?” Yet multiple testimonies in the indictments of key military and police figures allege that Yoon gave direct orders to “break down doors with axes and drag them out” and “shoot and destroy doors if necessary.” If confident in his innocence, President Yoon should have submitted himself to investigation. Instead, he repeatedly claimed the CIO’s probe and the Western District Court’s issuance of a warrant were illegal, resorting to a strategy of defiance. Unlike past presidents who cooperated during impeachment processes, Yoon’s approach even led members of the Presidential Security Service (PSS) to refrain from resisting the second attempt to execute the warrant.



Now that the conflict over President Yoon’s detention has been resolved, judicial procedures — including investigations, indictments and impeachment trials — must proceed calmly and in accordance with the rule of law. Both Yoon’s legal team and political factions must avoid fueling further polarization. In this regard, President Yoon’s video message before his arrest was particularly ill-advised. While the spectacle of a standoff at the presidential residence damaged the nation’s reputation globally, Yoon used the platform not to apologize but to claim, “The nation’s laws have completely collapsed.” His refusal to testify during the CIO investigation further undermines his earlier pledge to take “legal and political responsibility.” Even Prime Minister Han Duck-soo remarked in the National Assembly, “Every citizen must abide by the Constitution and the law,” underscoring the gravity of Yoon’s defiance.



President Yoon’s detention marks the beginning of judicial proceedings and could serve as a turning point to reduce political uncertainty. Against this backdrop, South Korea’s political establishment must prioritize restoring democratic governance. The Democratic Party (DP), as the largest parliamentary party, must first reassess its approach. Accusations that the DP has prioritized political gains — such as pursuing successive impeachments and rushing through the insurrection special prosecutor law — over national governance have been pervasive. The party’s perceived focus on shielding its leader, Lee Jae-myung, from legal jeopardy and pursuing an early presidential election has drawn criticism. Failing to prioritize public welfare and governance will further alienate voters, as reflected in the DP’s declining approval ratings.



The ruling People Power Party (PPP) must also recalibrate its stance. Many of its members continue to defend President Yoon, describing the arrest as a “bold decision to prevent bloodshed,” while echoing claims that the warrant issued against him is unlawful. Some lawmakers even joined protests at Yoon’s residence, escalating tensions with the CIO and police. While the party deliberates formal responses, including visits to the CIO and filing complaints, aligning too closely with Yoon’s narrative or adopting an ultraconservative stance risks alienating centrist voters. The PPP must distance itself from Yoon’s conspiracy theories — most recently reiterated in a handwritten letter — and instead focus on working with the DP to pass urgent legislative measures that benefit the public.



In this moment of national reckoning, Korea’s political leadership has an opportunity to demonstrate responsibility, maturity and a renewed commitment to democracy. Failing to do so will only deepen the crisis and tarnish its democratic legacy further.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.









헌정 사상 최초의 비극, 이면에는 심각한 정치 부재



극단적 진영 대결 접고 타협 통한 민생 회복 경쟁을





12·3 비상계엄 사태가 발생한 지 43일 만인 어제 윤석열 대통령이 고위공직자범죄수사처에 체포되는 장면은 참담했다. 다행히 영장 집행 과정에서 큰 충돌은 피했지만, 헌정 사상 최초로 현직 대통령이 체포된 사실 자체만으로 국격 훼손은 피할 수 없게 됐다. 윤 대통령은 위헌·위법한 비상계엄을 선포하고 군과 경찰을 동원해 폭동을 일으켰다는 내란 수괴 혐의를 받고 있는데, 그 이면에는 협상과 타협이 사라진 정치 부재와 극단적 진영화가 똬리를 틀고 있다.



윤 대통령이 취임 2년8개월 만에 현직 대통령 신분으로 체포된 것은 본인이 자초한 측면이 크다. 윤 대통령은 국회와 선거관리위원회 등에 군과 경찰을 투입해 놓고도 “2시간짜리 내란이라는 게 있느냐. 질서 유지를 위해 소수 병력을 잠시 투입한 것이 폭동이냐”는 식의 반응을 보였다. 하지만 군·경찰 주요 피의자들의 공소장에는 윤 대통령이 “문짝을 도끼로 부수고서라도 끄집어내라” “총을 쏴서라도 문을 부수고 들어가 끌어내라”고 명령했다는 증언이 다수 담겨 있다. 정말 당당하다면 조사를 받으면 될 일인데, 공수처의 조사나 서부지법의 체포영장 발부 등이 모두 위법이라는 주장만 반복하며 버티기로 일관했다. 과거 탄핵소추됐던 대통령들이 검찰 조사 등에 응한 것과 달랐던 터라 경호처 직원들마저 2차 영장 집행은 적극적으로 막지 않았다.



윤 대통령의 신병 확보를 둘러싼 갈등이 일단락된 만큼 앞으로는 사법 시스템에 따라 조사와 기소, 탄핵 심판 등의 절차가 차분히 진행돼야 할 것이다. 특히 윤 대통령 측은 물론이고 여야 모두 진영 간 대결을 부추겨선 안 된다. 그런 면에서 윤 대통령이 공수처에 체포되기 전 공개한 영상 메시지는 부적절했다. 체포를 둘러싼 대치 장면이 세계에 전파돼 국격이 추락하는 와중에 윤 대통령은 사과 대신 “이 나라 법이 모두 무너졌다”며 자기 합리화에 몰두했다. 공수처 조사에서도 진술을 거부했는데 “법적·정치적 책임 문제를 회피하지 않겠다”던 담화 내용이 무색하다. 오죽하면 한덕수 국무총리도 국회에 나와 “모든 국민은 헌법과 법률에 따라야 한다”고 말했겠나.



윤 대통령의 신병이 확보돼 사법 절차가 시작된 것은 한편으로 정치적 불확실성이 줄어드는 계기가 될 수 있다. 이런 만큼 여야 정치권은 정치 회복에 나서기 바란다. 먼저 국정 공백 상태에서 원내 1당인 더불어민주당의 자세 변화가 필요하다. 그동안 민주당은 줄탄핵에 이은 내란특검법 강행이나 탄핵 사유서상 내란죄 철회 등의 과정에서 이재명 대표의 사법리스크 회피와 조기 대선 실현에만 진력한다는 비판을 받았다. 거대 야당으로서 민생과 국정을 우선하는 균형과 책임감을 보여주지 못한다면 국민이 등을 돌릴 것임은 최근 민주당의 지지율 하락에서도 확인되고 있다.



여당인 국민의힘은 여전히 “유혈 사태를 막기 위한 큰 결단”이라며 윤 대통령을 옹호하면서 불법 영장이라는 주장에 동조하고 있다. 의원 다수가 한남동 관저로 몰려가 공수처·경찰과 마찰을 빚었고, 의총에선 공수처 항의 방문과 고발 등을 검토하기로 했다. 하지만 윤 대통령과 한 몸이 돼 시간끌기에 동조하거나 극단적 보수로 회귀하는 모습을 보일 경우 중도층의 외면을 받을 수 있음을 명심해야 한다. 자필 편지에서 여전히 부정선거 음모론에 힘을 실은 윤 대통령과 거리를 두면서 야당과 협의해 시급한 민생 법안 통과를 위해 노력하는 여당 본연의 역할부터 해야 할 때다.

