 Ateez to conclude world tour with two Seoul concerts in March
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Ateez to conclude world tour with two Seoul concerts in March

Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 12:12
The official poster for Ateez's ongoing world tour “The Light : Will To Power.” [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

The official poster for Ateez's ongoing world tour “The Light : Will To Power.” [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Ateez will wrap up its ongoing world tour, "The Light : Will To Power," with two concerts in Seoul on March 22 and 23, its agency KQ Entertainment said Thursday.
 
The tour, which began in Seoul on Jan. 27, 2024, has taken the band across Japan, North America and Europe. 
 

Related Article

 
During the North American leg, Ateez performed for approximately 200,000 fans across 13 concerts. The group became the first K-pop act to perform at Globe Life Field in Texas and the second K-pop group to take the stage at Citi Field in New York City. 
 
Ateez will kick off the European leg of "The Light : Will To Power" in Lyon, France, on Saturday, with 14 concerts scheduled across nine countries, including Germany, Britain and Belgium. Notably, Ateez will be the first K-pop act to hold a stand-alone concert at La Défense Arena in Paris, which has a capacity of around 40,000 people.
 
Ticket sales for the final Seoul leg will begin on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. via YES24. Sales for fan club members will take place on Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.
 
Ateez debuted in October 2018 with its first EP, "Treasure EP. 1 : All To Zero." The eight-member group consists of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Ateez The Light : Will To Power

More in K-pop

Ateez to conclude world tour with two Seoul concerts in March

ZeroBaseOne set to release fifth EP and prerelease track 'Doctor! Doctor!'

Boy band WEi ends long break by letting out its 'Feelings' in new EP

YouTuber Sojang sentenced to two years in prison

GOT7 to return to the stage with 'Nestfest' concerts in February

Related Stories

Ateez lands atop Billboard 200 with 'The World EP Fin: Will'

Boy band Ateez tops Oricon chart with Japanese EP 'The World EP. Paradigm'

Bring back the light aircraft carrier project

Boy band Ateez’s label files lawsuit against YouTuber uploading 'malicious content'

Girl group Lightsum wants to lead fans "Into The Light" with its first EP
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)