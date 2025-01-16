Ateez to conclude world tour with two Seoul concerts in March
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 12:12
Boy band Ateez will wrap up its ongoing world tour, "The Light : Will To Power," with two concerts in Seoul on March 22 and 23, its agency KQ Entertainment said Thursday.
The tour, which began in Seoul on Jan. 27, 2024, has taken the band across Japan, North America and Europe.
During the North American leg, Ateez performed for approximately 200,000 fans across 13 concerts. The group became the first K-pop act to perform at Globe Life Field in Texas and the second K-pop group to take the stage at Citi Field in New York City.
Ateez will kick off the European leg of "The Light : Will To Power" in Lyon, France, on Saturday, with 14 concerts scheduled across nine countries, including Germany, Britain and Belgium. Notably, Ateez will be the first K-pop act to hold a stand-alone concert at La Défense Arena in Paris, which has a capacity of around 40,000 people.
Ticket sales for the final Seoul leg will begin on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. via YES24. Sales for fan club members will take place on Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.
Ateez debuted in October 2018 with its first EP, "Treasure EP. 1 : All To Zero." The eight-member group consists of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
