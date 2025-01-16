BTS's 'Dynamite' becomes first K-pop group song to hit 2 billion streams on Spotify
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 16:21 Updated: 16 Jan. 2025, 16:22
BTS’s "Dynamite" (2020) has become the first song by a K-pop group to reach 2 billion streams on Spotify, the world’s largest streaming platform, according to data released by the platform on Sunday.
This track was also the first by a Korean team to debut at No. 1 on Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart and set a record for the highest number of streams on its release day.
With "Dynamite," BTS made history as the first Korean group to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the final week of August 2020, holding the No. 1 spot for three weeks, the longest duration by a Korean act. Additionally, BTS became the first Korean pop group to be nominated for a Grammy Award that same year.
"Dynamite" also set records on Japan’s largest music statistics site, Oricon, surpassing 800 million streams in August 2020, making it the first single by a foreign artist to achieve this milestone. The music video for the track was BTS’s first to exceed 1.9 billion views on YouTube, according to its agency BigHit Music.
BTS members Jin and J-Hope completed their military service in June and October of last year, respectively, while the remaining members are expected to finish their service by June this year.
Update: "Dynamite" is the first song by a K-pop group to reach 2 billion streams on Spotify. The first song to reach 2 billion streams on Spotify by a K-pop singer was BTS member Jungkook's "Seven."
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)