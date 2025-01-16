GFriend grateful for fans' 'enduring love' as group embarks on 10th anniversary tour
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 17:35
Reflecting on their decade-long musical journey, GFriend members expressed the desire to "remain a part of the fans’ cherished memories that never fade," according to Source Music on Thursday.
“When we debuted, we asked ourselves when we would reach this point,” the members said in a press release. “Celebrating our 10th anniversary is incredibly special, and we feel immensely grateful for the enduring love from our fans.”
To celebrate its 10th anniversary, GFriend reunited as a full group and launched a special album titled "Season of Memories" on Monday. This marked GFriend’s first reunion since disbanding in May 2021, after the members’ exclusive contracts with Source Music ended.
“Even though we’ve been apart, we consistently talked about reuniting for our 10th anniversary,” said the members of GFriend. “All six of us were dedicated to coming together again as a full group, and that trust enabled us to make it a reality.”
“We’ve always dreamed of hosting a concert to celebrate our 10th anniversary and undertaking other projects to honor this milestone, and we’re proud of one another for achieving that.”
GFriend will kick off its Asian tour, “GFriend 10th Anniversary: Season of Memories," on Jan. 17 at Olympic Hall in the Songpa District of southern Seoul. The tour will then travel to Osaka, Japan, on March 9, Yokohama on March 11, Hong Kong on March 14, and Taipei, Taiwan, on March 29.
“Even after being apart for four years, our synergy and collaboration have been flawless, as we’ve spent so many years together,” said leader Sowon.
GFriend debuted in January 2015 with its single “Glass Bead” and quickly gained popularity with hits such as "Me Gustas Tu” (2015), “Rough” (2016) and “Love Whisper” (2017).
Since GFriend’s disbandment, Eunha, SinB and Umji formed the trio Viviz, signing with Big Planet Made Entertainment in October 2021, while the other members focused on their solo careers.
“I believe we have especially enhanced our singing styles and developed unique sounds through our musical explorations,” member Yerin said. “However, our uniquely beautiful voices harmonize perfectly as we strive to blend with one another rather than seeking to stand out individually.”
GFriend is known for its devoted fan base known as “Buddy.” In response to fan demand, the group has added an additional show to its first Seoul leg of its Asian tour “GFriend 10th Anniversary: Season of Memories," extending its Seoul dates to Jan. 17, 18 and 19. It was initially planned as a two-show event.
“It’s almost impossible to find a word that can truly describe our fans,” Sowon said. “I genuinely want to convey how much I care for them.”
“I love and admire our supporters for their steadfast loyalty,” Sowon added.
“Our ‘Buddy’ are our treasured friends,” said member Umji. “I hope our projects for the 10th anniversary will be meaningful gifts for them.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)