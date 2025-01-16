Komsco releases Seventeen-themed medals as band celebrates 10 years
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 15:25
The Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation (Komsco) has minted Seventeen-themed medals to celebrate the boy band's 10th anniversary.
The medals have been created in collaboration with Seventeen's agency Pledis Entertainment and its parent company HYBE along with Komsco. The medals "encapsulate Seventeen’s identity and achievements," according to Komsco on Thursday.
The design of the Seventeen 10th Anniversary Commemorative Medal features Seventeen’s official logo, a vinyl record pattern and a mine. The front showcases the names of the 13 members, adorned with sparkling stars and the year of their debut. The back displays Seventeen's symbol radiating from the center of a mine, reflecting the band’s decade-long journey.
A total of 1,000 one-ounce gold medals, 3,000 two-ounce gold medals and 13,000 silver medals will be available for sale, representing the 13 members of the group.
The sale will take place in two batches, with advance orders for the first batch starting Thursday until Jan. 31.
These medals can be purchased on various domestic and international shopping platforms, including Hmall, Lotte ON, Panda America and Singapore Mint.
Samples of the medals will be displayed at Komsco’s currency product store located in Mapo District, western Seoul, and shipping for ordered medals is set to begin in late March.
“We aimed to showcase Seventeen’s world-class, shiny and glorious reputation using our most advanced technology,” said Komsco CEO Sung Chang-hoon. “We also plan to allocate a portion of the profits toward meaningful purposes.”
YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
