ZeroBaseOne set to release fifth EP and prerelease track 'Doctor! Doctor!'
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 10:58
Boy band ZeroBaseOne will release its fifth EP on Feb. 24 and unveil the prerelease track "Doctor! Doctor!" on Monday, its agency Wakeone said Thursday.
The prerelease song is described as "an easy-listening track that expresses the desperate feelings of love, comparing these emotions to a fever," according to Wakeone.
In light of the new EP, ZeroBaseOne will embark on simultaneous promotional events in Korea and Japan, Wakeone said.
The boy band wrapped up its first world tour, "Timeless World," on Dec. 5. The tour began in Seoul on Sept. 22 and continued across major Asian cities, including Singapore, Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta in Indonesia.
ZeroBaseOne was formed through cable network Mnet's audition program "Boys Planet" (2023). The group debuted with its EP "Youth in the Shade" on July 10, 2023, with the nine winning members: Zhang Hao, Sung Han-bin, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Park Gun-wook, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Kim Ji-woong and Han Yu-jin.
ZeroBaseOne will remain active as a group until January next year.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)