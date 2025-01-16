 ZeroBaseOne set to release fifth EP and prerelease track 'Doctor! Doctor!'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

ZeroBaseOne set to release fifth EP and prerelease track 'Doctor! Doctor!'

Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 10:58
A promotional image for ZeroBaseOne's prerelease track ″Doctor! Doctor!” [WAKEONE]

A promotional image for ZeroBaseOne's prerelease track ″Doctor! Doctor!” [WAKEONE]

 
Boy band ZeroBaseOne will release its fifth EP on Feb. 24 and unveil the prerelease track "Doctor! Doctor!" on Monday, its agency Wakeone said Thursday.
 
The prerelease song is described as "an easy-listening track that expresses the desperate feelings of love, comparing these emotions to a fever," according to Wakeone. 
 

Related Article

 
In light of the new EP, ZeroBaseOne will embark on simultaneous promotional events in Korea and Japan, Wakeone said.  
 
The boy band wrapped up its first world tour, "Timeless World," on Dec. 5. The tour began in Seoul on Sept. 22 and continued across major Asian cities, including Singapore, Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta in Indonesia.
 
ZeroBaseOne was formed through cable network Mnet's audition program "Boys Planet" (2023). The group debuted with its EP "Youth in the Shade" on July 10, 2023, with the nine winning members: Zhang Hao, Sung Han-bin, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Park Gun-wook, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Kim Ji-woong and Han Yu-jin.
 
ZeroBaseOne will remain active as a group until January next year.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags ZeroBaseOne

More in K-pop

Ateez to conclude world tour with two Seoul concerts in March

ZeroBaseOne set to release fifth EP and prerelease track 'Doctor! Doctor!'

Boy band WEi ends long break by letting out its 'Feelings' in new EP

YouTuber Sojang sentenced to two years in prison

GOT7 to return to the stage with 'Nestfest' concerts in February

Related Stories

ZerobaseOne to hold first Japanese fan concert in March

ZeroBaseOne to release fourth EP in August

Boy band ZeroBaseOne announces first world tour

ZeroBaseOne's 'Sweat' drops on April 24 ahead of album release

Mnet plans to launch 'Boys Planet' season two with Chinese and Korean versions
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)