 'Squid Game' production designer nominated for Art Directors Guild Award
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

'Squid Game' production designer nominated for Art Directors Guild Award

Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 17:55
Art director Chae Kyoung-sun [CHOI SEUNG-PYO]

Art director Chae Kyoung-sun [CHOI SEUNG-PYO]

 
Chae Kyoung-sun, production designer of “Squid Game” (2021-) season two, has been nominated for an Art Directors Guild (ADG) Award, according to the award's organizers on Thursday.
 
An announcement released on Thursday on ADG’s official website shows that designer Chae earned a nomination for the One-hour Contemporary Single-camera Series category for this year’s awards. The designer won an award in this category back in 2022 for the first season of “Squid Game.” 
 

Related Article

 
Martyn John from Netflix’s "The Gentlemen" (2024), Gerald Sullivan from Amazon Prime’s "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" (2024), Choi Ho Man from Apple TV+’s "Slow Horses" (2022-) and Yvonne Boudreaux from Paramount Networks’ "Yellowstone" (2018-2024) are nominated in the same category for this year's event.
 
Founded in 1995, the ADG Awards recognize artistic excellence in the direction and production of films, TV series, commercials and music videos.
 
The winners will be announced at the 29th ADG Awards to be held on Feb. 15 in Los Angeles.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Squid Game Chae Kyoung-sun

More in Television

'Squid Game' production designer nominated for Art Directors Guild Award

Reflecting on Thanos: Ex-Big Bang member faces 'shameful past' with 'Squid Game' character

'The Devil's Plan 2' reveals upcoming season's contestants

'Squid Game' actor Park Sung-hoon resigns from tvN drama after inappropriate post fallout

'Squid Game: The Experience' to arrive in Seoul with immersive games

Related Stories

'Squid Game' director comes to defense of T.O.P.'s character after negative reviews

'Squid Game' actor sparks backlash with possible season three spoiler in Instagram post

Choi Seung-hyun to face media for first time since 2017 drug conviction for 'Squid Game' promotion

'Squid Game: The Experience' to arrive in Seoul with immersive games

Squid sales soar following success of Netflix series
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)