'Squid Game' production designer nominated for Art Directors Guild Award
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 17:55
Chae Kyoung-sun, production designer of “Squid Game” (2021-) season two, has been nominated for an Art Directors Guild (ADG) Award, according to the award's organizers on Thursday.
An announcement released on Thursday on ADG’s official website shows that designer Chae earned a nomination for the One-hour Contemporary Single-camera Series category for this year’s awards. The designer won an award in this category back in 2022 for the first season of “Squid Game.”
Martyn John from Netflix’s "The Gentlemen" (2024), Gerald Sullivan from Amazon Prime’s "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" (2024), Choi Ho Man from Apple TV+’s "Slow Horses" (2022-) and Yvonne Boudreaux from Paramount Networks’ "Yellowstone" (2018-2024) are nominated in the same category for this year's event.
Founded in 1995, the ADG Awards recognize artistic excellence in the direction and production of films, TV series, commercials and music videos.
The winners will be announced at the 29th ADG Awards to be held on Feb. 15 in Los Angeles.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)