Ambassador to U.S. to represent Korea at President Trump’s inauguration
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 17:26 Updated: 16 Jan. 2025, 19:05
Seoul's top envoy to Washington, Cho Hyun-dong, will represent Korea at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington on Jan. 20, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Thursday.
“Cho will attend the inauguration as the government representative in accordance with established protocol,” a Foreign Ministry official said in a closed-door briefing.
The official added that Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul did not receive a separate invitation to the event.
Korea usually dispatches its ambassador to U.S. presidential inaugurations, which are traditionally regarded as domestic events. For instance, Ambassador Lee Soo-hyuck attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, continuing a practice observed for the past three U.S. presidential inaugurations.
However, critics have expressed concern over the lighter diplomatic heft of Korea's representation at the upcoming event compared to its regional counterparts, especially amid the leadership vacuum in Seoul following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.
China will send Vice President Han Zheng as President Xi Jinping’s special envoy, while Japan will be represented by Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi.
Efforts are underway to arrange an early visit to the United States by the foreign minister.
“Although no schedule has been finalized, we are closely coordinating with the United States to ensure high-level talks, including an early visit by Minister Cho, at the earliest possible opportunity,” a Foreign Ministry official said.
