Biden and Trump welcome Israel-Hamas cease-fire and hostage deal

U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed a deal between Israel and the Hamas militant group to halt fighting in Gaza and release Israeli hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners.Following weeks of negotiations brokered by the United States, Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas reached the deal that raised the prospects of an end to the devastating war that broke out in the wake of Hamas militants' attack on Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023."There was no other way for this war to end than with a hostage deal," Biden said."I am deeply satisfied this day has come, finally come for the sake of the people of Israel, and the families waiting in agony, for the sake of the innocent people in Gaza who suffered unimaginable devastation because of the war," he added.The deal is in three phases. The first phase, which will last six weeks, includes a full and complete cease-fire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas of Gaza and the release of some hostages, including women, older people and the wounded, Biden said.The second phase leads to a permanent end of the war. If negotiations move to the second phase take longer than six weeks, the cease-fire will continue as long as negotiations continue. When the second phase begins, there will be an exchange for the release of the remaining living hostages, including male soldiers, with the pullout of all remaining Israeli troops from Gaza.In the third phase, any final remains of deceased hostages will be returned to their families and a major reconstruction plan for Gaza will commence.Biden stressed that the agreement is what he introduced in May."Those of you, who have followed the negotiations, can attest the road to this deal has not been easy," he said. "I've worked in foreign policy for decades. This is one of the toughest negotiations I've ever experienced."He also noted that while the deal was negotiated during his administration, its terms will be implemented for the most part by the incoming Trump administration."In these past few days, we've been speaking as one team," he said.In a statement, Trump highlighted his role in the efforts to reach the agreement."This EPIC cease-fire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies," he wrote on Truth Social."I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones."Yonhap