Foreign Ministry pledges 'high-level communication' with Washington despite political vacuum in Seoul
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 17:18
- LIM JEONG-WON
South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it would promote high-level communication between Seoul and Washington despite the uncertain domestic political situation, including an early visit to the United States by Foreign Minister Cho Tae-Yul, as the second term of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump begins on Monday.
The Foreign Ministry said Thursday that it plans to maintain the South Korea-U.S. alliance “unwaveringly” even under the acting president system, to discover new areas of cooperation between Seoul and Washington and continue the momentum of South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation.
The Foreign Ministry announced its policy plans for the new year at a conference titled “Unwavering Diplomatic Stance and Stable Management of External Relations.”
“We will seek stable development of the South Korea-U.S. alliance under the acting president system and promote active high-level exchanges with the new U.S. administration,” the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
“We are closely consulting with the United States regarding a visit by the foreign minister as soon as possible,” a Foreign Ministry official told reporters ahead of the announcement of the policy plan.
The Foreign Ministry also explained that it will seek common policy ground between Seoul and the Trump administration, discovering “new areas of cooperation such as in shipbuilding and expanding and deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.”
“We also reported on the 'one-team' response efforts among relevant ministries, embassies and industries in preparation for uncertainties related to new tariffs, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Semiconductor Science Act,” the Foreign Ministry official said.
Regarding North Korea, the Foreign Ministry said it would "preemptively prepare for the possibility of North Korea-U.S. talks through close coordination of South Korea-U.S. policies.”
The Foreign Ministry also put forward “policy coordination and cooperation with the new U.S. administration” as the first of five major tasks to be promoted this year "to maintain our foreign policy without wavering in the unprecedentedly uncertain domestic and international environment and to respond quickly so that there is no gap in external diplomacy."
In addition, strategic management of relations with major countries, multilateral diplomacy with global pivot countries, diplomacy on economic security and emerging technologies and diplomacy for people’s livelihoods to promote the national interest were selected as critical tasks.
With Japan, the South Korean government plans to continue the momentum of bilateral cooperation by smoothly promoting joint projects while stably managing sensitive issues such as historical disagreements in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations this year.
With China, Seoul plans to discuss promoting President Xi Jinping’s visit to South Korea during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to be held in Gyeongu this year while continuing strategic communication at all levels to develop South Korea-China relations.
The Foreign Ministry further said it would continue providing diplomatic support so that nuclear power plant exports, including the final contract for constructing the new Dukovany nuclear power plant in the Czech Republic scheduled for March, can be linked with defense industry cooperation and exports.
The Unification Ministry also announced plans Thursday to maintain its main policy directions, including the Aug. 15 Unification Doctrine introduced by now-impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol that aims to foster a "freedom-based unification" by instilling a desire for liberty among North Koreans.
At the same time, the ministry is prioritizing stability in managing the Korean Peninsula in light of changing domestic and international circumstances. This reflects the complex interplay of domestic political turmoil, North Korea's confrontational stance following its leader Kim Jong-un's declaration that the South and North constituted "two hostile states," and the anticipated changes in U.S. policy on North Korea's nuclear status under the incoming Trump administration.
The ministry clarified that while it does not ban private civic groups from distributing anti-North leaflets — many of which are led by North Korean defectors — it urged caution due to heightened sensitivities.
"Considering the sensitivity of the recent situation and the political climate, we have asked relevant groups to exercise careful judgment," a ministry official said in a closed-door briefing. "We are continuing to communicate with these organizations as needed."
Historically, the ministry has approached the issue in accordance with the Constitutional Court’s decision that protects freedom of expression. However, its stance shifted following Yoon's impeachment vote by the National Assembly in early December, when the Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho said the ministry had urged groups to make "prudent decisions" on leaflet activities.
This change appears aimed at reducing the risk of incidents that could escalate tensions with North Korea during the current leadership vacuum and political turmoil.
As the Trump administration prepares to take office, the Unification Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to Yoon’s "Audacious Initiative" — promising economic and political support in exchange for North Korea’s willingness to engage in denuclearization talks.
It also underscored its goal of strengthening international cooperation for the complete denuclearization of North Korea.
In preparation for a potential resumption of inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea dialogue, the ministry announced plans to conduct mock negotiation training sessions for its officials.
BY LIM JEONG-WON, SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
