11 traditional Korean poems head to the moon
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 17:07
A total of 11 traditional Korean poems known as sijo were launched into space on a rocket heading for the moon on Wednesday.
Sijo is a traditional Korean poetic form originating from the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) consisting of three lines with 14 to 16 syllables each.
The Sejong Cultural Society, a Korean American cultural foundation based in Chicago, announced on Wednesday that the U.S. company Firefly Aerospace’s moon lander, Blue Ghost, is carrying 11 sijo while aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9.
The 11 sijo are part of a poetry collection titled "Polaris Trilogy," which is part of the "Lunar Codex" project.
The "Lunar Codex" aims to send global artworks to the moon to serve as a time capsule of cultural heritage for future generations. This initiative will deploy a total of seven rockets and the latest launch was the fourth.
The poems and other works are inscribed on a nickel film or stored on computer memory cards.
The collection includes Kim Dal-ho's "Dream of a Meteor," Koo Choong-hoe's "To the Moon," Kim Heung-yeol's "Galaxy" and Choi Eun-hee's "Moonlight Sonata.” Eight of the poems are written in hangul, the Korean alphabet, while the other three are in English.
Blue Ghost is scheduled to land on Mare Crisium, a basalt plain on the moon's northeastern side, in early March, approximately 45 days after launch. A successful landing would mark the first arrival of Korean data on the moon.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
