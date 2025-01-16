Final search efforts at Jeju Air disaster site completed
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 15:00
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
The final phase of recovery, requested by bereaved families, was carried out from Monday through Wednesday.
Last Saturday, family representatives of the 179 victims, having completed all funerals, gathered back at Muan International Airport for a press conference and urged authorities to conduct a three-day search under favorable weather conditions and agreed to halt operations if no significant findings were made. In response, over 210 military and police personnel were mobilized for an intensive search.
Fifty-one small tissue fragments under 5 centimeters in size were recovered as of Wednesday, along with five personal items, including a crew ID and a wristwatch. Authorities are reviewing DNA analysis for the tissue fragments and will verify the ownership of the personal items before handing them over to the families.
The Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Committee finalized the recovery of the aircraft wreckage. The tail section was severed and transported to a storage area behind the airport’s equipment garage.
“The recovered engine and wreckage are undergoing detailed analysis,” said Lee Han-kyung, director of the Disaster and Safety Management Department at the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, during a briefing on Wednesday. “We are also comparing data from the flight recorder, cockpit voice recorder, air traffic control logs and video footage.”
Authorities are ramping up their investigation into defamatory online posts targeting the victims and their families.
The National Police Agency reported that five suspects have been arrested and 26 others identified.
A joint memorial service for the victims will be held on Saturday following the wishes of the bereaved families.
Approximately 700 family members and 300 additional attendees are expected to participate, including government officials, the National Assembly and civic organizations.
Muan International Airport will remain closed through Sunday.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)